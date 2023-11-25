What channel is FSU-Florida football on today? Time, TV schedule for Seminoles-Gators

The Florida State football team has two weeks to convince the College Football Playoff committee that it's still one of the four best teams in the nation even without Jordan Travis.

FSU gets its first try tonight at rival Florida, a game that features two teams without their starting quarterbacks. The No. 4 Seminoles (11-0) lost their Heisman Trophy hopeful for the season after he suffered a terrifying ankle injury in last week's 58-13 win over North Alabama. The Gators (5-6) lost Graham Mertz to a broken collarbone in their 33-31 loss at No. 10 Missouri.

Tonight's QB matchup will be redshirt junior Tate Rodemaker for FSU and freshman Max Brown for UF. Rodemaker is 20 of 31 for 376 yards and five touchdowns in eight games this season, while Brown is 10 of 12 for 106 scoreless yards over five games.

Florida leads the overall series 37-27-2. FSU won last year's meeting in Tallahassee 45-38, the Seminoles' first victory in the rivalry since 2017.

Watch live: How to watch FSU vs. UF with fuboTV (free trial)

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, TV and streaming info and more:

What time does FSU play today?

Date: Saturday, November 25

Time: 7 p.m.

The Seminoles and Gators are set to kick off at 7 p.m. Saturday, November 25 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Florida.

What channel is FSU football vs. Florida on today?

Florida State vs. Florida can be seen on ESPN. Chris Fowler will be the play-by-play announcer with Kirk Herbstreit as analyst and Holly Rowe as sideline reporter.

Streaming options include fuboTV, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

What radio station is FSU football on?

Radio: Seminoles Sports Network/WTNT 103.1 FM, SiriusXM Channel 82

Online radio: Seminoles.com, SiriusXM.com Channel 82

FSU vs. Florida betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Tuesday, November 21.

Spread: FSU (-6.5)

Over/under: 50.5 points

Moneyline: FSU -275, Florida +225

FSU schedule 2023

Date Opponent Sunday, Sept. 3 vs. LSU (in Orlando): W 45-24 Saturday, Sept. 9 vs. Southern Miss: W 66-13 Saturday, Sept. 16 at Boston College*: W 31-29 Saturday, Sept. 23 at Clemson*: W 31-24 (OT) Saturday, Sept. 30 BYE Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Virginia Tech*: W 39-17 Saturday, Oct. 14 vs. Syracuse*: W 41-3 Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. Duke*: W 38-20 Saturday, Oct. 28 at Wake Forest*: W 41-16 Saturday, Nov. 4 at Pitt*: W 24-7 Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Miami*: W 27-20 Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. North Alabama: W 58-13 Saturday, Nov. 25 at Florida Saturday, Dec. 2 ACC Championship Game

Florida football schedule

Date Opponent Thursday, Aug, 31 at Utah: L 24-11 Saturday, Sept. 9 vs. McNeese State: W 49-7 Saturday, Sept. 16 vs. Tennessee*: W 29-16 Saturday, Sept. 23 vs. Charlotte: W 22-7 Saturday, Sept. 30 at Kentucky*: L 33-14 Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Vanderbilt*: W 38-14 Saturday, Oct. 14 at South Carolina*: W 41-39 Saturday, Oct. 21 BYE Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. Georgia* (in Jacksonville): L 43-20 Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. Arkansas*: L 39-36 (OT) Saturday, Nov. 11 at LSU*: L 52-35 Saturday, Nov. 18 at Missouri*: L 33-31 Saturday, Nov. 25 vs. Florida State

