What channel is FSU-Florida football on today? Time, TV schedule for Seminoles-Gators
The Florida State football team has two weeks to convince the College Football Playoff committee that it's still one of the four best teams in the nation even without Jordan Travis.
FSU gets its first try tonight at rival Florida, a game that features two teams without their starting quarterbacks. The No. 4 Seminoles (11-0) lost their Heisman Trophy hopeful for the season after he suffered a terrifying ankle injury in last week's 58-13 win over North Alabama. The Gators (5-6) lost Graham Mertz to a broken collarbone in their 33-31 loss at No. 10 Missouri.
Tonight's QB matchup will be redshirt junior Tate Rodemaker for FSU and freshman Max Brown for UF. Rodemaker is 20 of 31 for 376 yards and five touchdowns in eight games this season, while Brown is 10 of 12 for 106 scoreless yards over five games.
Florida leads the overall series 37-27-2. FSU won last year's meeting in Tallahassee 45-38, the Seminoles' first victory in the rivalry since 2017.
Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, TV and streaming info and more:
What time does FSU play today?
Date: Saturday, November 25
Time: 7 p.m.
The Seminoles and Gators are set to kick off at 7 p.m. Saturday, November 25 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Florida.
What channel is FSU football vs. Florida on today?
TV: ESPN (Channel 206 on DirecTV, Channel 140 on Dish)
Streaming: WatchESPN and the ESPN app (TV provider subscription needed), fuboTV (7-day free trial), YouTube TV (2-week free trial), Hulu + Live TV (7-day free trial)
Florida State vs. Florida can be seen on ESPN. Chris Fowler will be the play-by-play announcer with Kirk Herbstreit as analyst and Holly Rowe as sideline reporter.
Streaming options include fuboTV, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.
What radio station is FSU football on?
Radio: Seminoles Sports Network/WTNT 103.1 FM, SiriusXM Channel 82
Online radio: Seminoles.com, SiriusXM.com Channel 82
FSU vs. Florida betting odds
Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Tuesday, November 21.
Spread: FSU (-6.5)
Over/under: 50.5 points
Moneyline: FSU -275, Florida +225
FSU schedule 2023
Date
Opponent
Sunday, Sept. 3
Saturday, Sept. 9
vs. Southern Miss: W 66-13
Saturday, Sept. 16
at Boston College*: W 31-29
Saturday, Sept. 23
at Clemson*: W 31-24 (OT)
Saturday, Sept. 30
BYE
Saturday, Oct. 7
vs. Virginia Tech*: W 39-17
Saturday, Oct. 14
vs. Syracuse*: W 41-3
Saturday, Oct. 21
vs. Duke*: W 38-20
Saturday, Oct. 28
at Wake Forest*: W 41-16
Saturday, Nov. 4
at Pitt*: W 24-7
Saturday, Nov. 11
vs. Miami*: W 27-20
Saturday, Nov. 18
vs. North Alabama: W 58-13
Saturday, Nov. 25
at Florida
Saturday, Dec. 2
ACC Championship Game
Florida football schedule
Date
Opponent
Thursday, Aug, 31
at Utah: L 24-11
Saturday, Sept. 9
vs. McNeese State: W 49-7
Saturday, Sept. 16
vs. Tennessee*: W 29-16
Saturday, Sept. 23
vs. Charlotte: W 22-7
Saturday, Sept. 30
at Kentucky*: L 33-14
Saturday, Oct. 7
vs. Vanderbilt*: W 38-14
Saturday, Oct. 14
at South Carolina*: W 41-39
Saturday, Oct. 21
BYE
Saturday, Oct. 28
vs. Georgia* (in Jacksonville): L 43-20
Saturday, Nov. 4
vs. Arkansas*: L 39-36 (OT)
Saturday, Nov. 11
at LSU*: L 52-35
Saturday, Nov. 18
at Missouri*: L 33-31
Saturday, Nov. 25
vs. Florida State
