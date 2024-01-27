What channel is FSU basketball vs North Carolina on today? Time, TV schedule for FSU-UNC
The Florida State men's basketball team has been hot since the calendar flipped to 2024. A win over No. 3 North Carolina on Saturday would be a huge step toward breaking into the March Madness field.
That prospect likely seemed impossible when FSU (12-7, 6-2 in ACC) lost four games in a row in December. But coach Leonard Hamilton's squad has gone 6-1 in January, and with an 85-69 win at Syracuse on Tuesday, the Seminoles sit in second place in the ACC. Junior forward Jamir Watkins, FSU's leading scorer and rebounder, put up a career-high 27 points in the game, making up for a quiet night from senior guard and 3-point ace Darin Green Jr.
The Tar Heels (16-3, 8-0) look like the class of the ACC. Coach Hubert Davis has the ACC's leading scorer in RJ Davis (21 ppg) and rebounder in Armando Bacot (10.3 rpg). UNC has won nine games in a row, and they've already beaten FSU this season. The Seminoles had a 14-point lead in that game December 2, but a Bacot-fueled comeback led to a 78-70 win for the Heels.
Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, TV and streaming info and more:
When does FSU basketball vs. UNC start today?
Time: 2 p.m.
Date: Saturday, January 27
Florida State and North Carolina will tip off at 2 p.m. Saturday, January 27 at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida.
What channel is FSU-UNC basketball on today?
TV: ESPN (Channel 206 on DirecTV, Channel 140 on Dish)
Streaming: WatchESPN and the ESPN app (TV provider subscription needed), fuboTV (7-day free trial), YouTube TV (2-week free trial), Hulu + Live TV (7-day free trial)
FSU vs. UNC can be seen on ESPN. Kevin Brown will be on the play-by-play with Debbie Antonelli as analyst.
Streaming options include fuboTV, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.
FSU men's basketball schedule
Date
Opponent
Friday, Nov. 10
vs. Kennesaw State: W 94-67
Monday, Nov. 13
vs. Central Michigan: W 94-67
Friday, Nov. 17
at Florida: L 89-68
Monday, Nov. 20
vs. UNLV^: W 83-75
Tuesday, Nov. 21
vs. Colorado^: W 77-71
Wednesday, Nov. 29
vs. Georgia+: L 68-66
Saturday, Dec. 2
at North Carolina*: L 78-70
Saturday, Dec. 9
vs. USF#: L 88-72
Saturday, Dec. 16
vs. SMU: L 68-57
Tuesday, Dec. 19
vs. North Florida: W 91-75
Friday, Dec. 22
vs. Winthrop: W 67-61
Saturday, Dec. 30
vs. Lipscomb: L 78-75
Wednesday, Jan. 3
vs. Georgia Tech*: W 82-71
Saturday, Jan. 6
vs. Virginia Tech*: W 77-74
Tuesday, Jan. 9
vs. Wake Forest*: W 87-82
Saturday, Jan. 13
at Notre Dame*: W 67-58
Wednesday, Jan. 17
at Miami*: W 84-75
Saturday, Jan. 20
vs. Clemson*: L 78-67
Tuesday, Jan. 23
at Syracuse*: W 85-69
Saturday, Jan. 27
vs. North Carolina*
Saturday, Feb. 3
at Louisville*
Tuesday, Feb. 6
at Boston College*
Saturday, Feb. 10
vs. Virginia*
Tuesday, Feb. 13
at Virginia Tech*
Saturday, Feb. 17
vs. Duke*
Tuesday, Feb. 20
vs. Boston College*
Saturday, Feb. 24
at Clemson*
Tuesday, Feb. 27
vs. NC State*
Saturday, March 2
at Georgia Tech*
Tuesday, March 5
at Pitt*
Saturday, March 9
vs. Miami*
FSU men's basketball roster
Number
Player
Year
Position
0
Chandler Jackson
Sophomore
Guard
1
Jalen Warley
Junior
Guard
2
Jamir Watkins
Junior (R)
Forward
3
Cam Corhen
Sophomore
Forward
4
Jason Simpson
Junior
Guard
5
De'Ante Green
Sophomore
Forward
10
Taylor Bol Bowen
Freshman
Forward
11
Baba Miller
Sophomore
Forward
12
Tom House
Sophomore
Guard
20
Josh Nickelberry
Graduate
Guard
21
Cam'Ron Fletcher
Senior
Guard
22
Darin Green Jr.
Senior
Guard
23
Primo Spears
Junior
Guard
33
Jaylan Gainey
Graduate
Forward
35
Waka Mbatch
Freshman
Forward
40
Isaac Spainhour
Junior (R)
Guard
43
Jesse Jones
Junior
Guard
44
Max Thorpe
Junior (R)
Guard
45
Michael Brown
Junior
Forward
51
Sola Adebisi
Freshman (R)
Forward
This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: FSU vs UNC basketball: How to watch on TV, streaming