What channel is FSU basketball vs North Carolina on today? Time, TV schedule for FSU-UNC

Dan Rorabaugh, USA TODAY NETWORK - Florida
·4 min read

The Florida State men's basketball team has been hot since the calendar flipped to 2024. A win over No. 3 North Carolina on Saturday would be a huge step toward breaking into the March Madness field.

That prospect likely seemed impossible when FSU (12-7, 6-2 in ACC) lost four games in a row in December. But coach Leonard Hamilton's squad has gone 6-1 in January, and with an 85-69 win at Syracuse on Tuesday, the Seminoles sit in second place in the ACC. Junior forward Jamir Watkins, FSU's leading scorer and rebounder, put up a career-high 27 points in the game, making up for a quiet night from senior guard and 3-point ace Darin Green Jr.

The Tar Heels (16-3, 8-0) look like the class of the ACC. Coach Hubert Davis has the ACC's leading scorer in RJ Davis (21 ppg) and rebounder in Armando Bacot (10.3 rpg). UNC has won nine games in a row, and they've already beaten FSU this season. The Seminoles had a 14-point lead in that game December 2, but a Bacot-fueled comeback led to a 78-70 win for the Heels.

Watch live: How to watch FSU vs. North Carolina with fuboTV (free trial)

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, TV and streaming info and more:

When does FSU basketball vs. UNC start today?

  • Time: 2 p.m.

  • Date: Saturday, January 27

Florida State and North Carolina will tip off at 2 p.m. Saturday, January 27 at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida.

What channel is FSU-UNC basketball on today?

FSU vs. UNC can be seen on ESPN. Kevin Brown will be on the play-by-play with Debbie Antonelli as analyst.

Streaming options include fuboTV, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

FSU men's basketball schedule

Date

Opponent

Friday, Nov. 10

vs. Kennesaw State: W 94-67

Monday, Nov. 13

vs. Central Michigan: W 94-67

Friday, Nov. 17

at Florida: L 89-68

Monday, Nov. 20

vs. UNLV^: W 83-75

Tuesday, Nov. 21

vs. Colorado^: W 77-71

Wednesday, Nov. 29

vs. Georgia+: L 68-66

Saturday, Dec. 2

at North Carolina*: L 78-70

Saturday, Dec. 9

vs. USF#: L 88-72

Saturday, Dec. 16

vs. SMU: L 68-57

Tuesday, Dec. 19

vs. North Florida: W 91-75

Friday, Dec. 22

vs. Winthrop: W 67-61

Saturday, Dec. 30

vs. Lipscomb: L 78-75

Wednesday, Jan. 3

vs. Georgia Tech*: W 82-71

Saturday, Jan. 6

vs. Virginia Tech*: W 77-74

Tuesday, Jan. 9

vs. Wake Forest*: W 87-82

Saturday, Jan. 13

at Notre Dame*: W 67-58

Wednesday, Jan. 17

at Miami*: W 84-75

Saturday, Jan. 20

vs. Clemson*: L 78-67

Tuesday, Jan. 23

at Syracuse*: W 85-69

Saturday, Jan. 27

vs. North Carolina*

Saturday, Feb. 3

at Louisville*

Tuesday, Feb. 6

at Boston College*

Saturday, Feb. 10

vs. Virginia*

Tuesday, Feb. 13

at Virginia Tech*

Saturday, Feb. 17

vs. Duke*

Tuesday, Feb. 20

vs. Boston College*

Saturday, Feb. 24

at Clemson*

Tuesday, Feb. 27

vs. NC State*

Saturday, March 2

at Georgia Tech*

Tuesday, March 5

at Pitt*

Saturday, March 9

vs. Miami*

FSU men's basketball roster

Number

Player

Year

Position

0

Chandler Jackson

Sophomore

Guard

1

Jalen Warley

Junior

Guard

2

Jamir Watkins

Junior (R)

Forward

3

Cam Corhen

Sophomore

Forward

4

Jason Simpson

Junior

Guard

5

De'Ante Green

Sophomore

Forward

10

Taylor Bol Bowen

Freshman

Forward

11

Baba Miller

Sophomore

Forward

12

Tom House

Sophomore

Guard

20

Josh Nickelberry

Graduate

Guard

21

Cam'Ron Fletcher

Senior

Guard

22

Darin Green Jr.

Senior

Guard

23

Primo Spears

Junior

Guard

33

Jaylan Gainey

Graduate

Forward

35

Waka Mbatch

Freshman

Forward

40

Isaac Spainhour

Junior (R)

Guard

43

Jesse Jones

Junior

Guard

44

Max Thorpe

Junior (R)

Guard

45

Michael Brown

Junior

Forward

51

Sola Adebisi

Freshman (R)

Forward

