What channel is FSU basketball vs North Carolina on today? Time, TV schedule for FSU-UNC

The Florida State men's basketball team has been hot since the calendar flipped to 2024. A win over No. 3 North Carolina on Saturday would be a huge step toward breaking into the March Madness field.

That prospect likely seemed impossible when FSU (12-7, 6-2 in ACC) lost four games in a row in December. But coach Leonard Hamilton's squad has gone 6-1 in January, and with an 85-69 win at Syracuse on Tuesday, the Seminoles sit in second place in the ACC. Junior forward Jamir Watkins, FSU's leading scorer and rebounder, put up a career-high 27 points in the game, making up for a quiet night from senior guard and 3-point ace Darin Green Jr.

The Tar Heels (16-3, 8-0) look like the class of the ACC. Coach Hubert Davis has the ACC's leading scorer in RJ Davis (21 ppg) and rebounder in Armando Bacot (10.3 rpg). UNC has won nine games in a row, and they've already beaten FSU this season. The Seminoles had a 14-point lead in that game December 2, but a Bacot-fueled comeback led to a 78-70 win for the Heels.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, TV and streaming info and more:

When does FSU basketball vs. UNC start today?

Time: 2 p.m.

Date: Saturday, January 27

Florida State and North Carolina will tip off at 2 p.m. Saturday, January 27 at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida.

What channel is FSU-UNC basketball on today?

FSU vs. UNC can be seen on ESPN. Kevin Brown will be on the play-by-play with Debbie Antonelli as analyst.

FSU men's basketball schedule

Date Opponent Friday, Nov. 10 vs. Kennesaw State: W 94-67 Monday, Nov. 13 vs. Central Michigan: W 94-67 Friday, Nov. 17 at Florida: L 89-68 Monday, Nov. 20 vs. UNLV^: W 83-75 Tuesday, Nov. 21 vs. Colorado^: W 77-71 Wednesday, Nov. 29 vs. Georgia+: L 68-66 Saturday, Dec. 2 at North Carolina*: L 78-70 Saturday, Dec. 9 vs. USF#: L 88-72 Saturday, Dec. 16 vs. SMU: L 68-57 Tuesday, Dec. 19 vs. North Florida: W 91-75 Friday, Dec. 22 vs. Winthrop: W 67-61 Saturday, Dec. 30 vs. Lipscomb: L 78-75 Wednesday, Jan. 3 vs. Georgia Tech*: W 82-71 Saturday, Jan. 6 vs. Virginia Tech*: W 77-74 Tuesday, Jan. 9 vs. Wake Forest*: W 87-82 Saturday, Jan. 13 at Notre Dame*: W 67-58 Wednesday, Jan. 17 at Miami*: W 84-75 Saturday, Jan. 20 vs. Clemson*: L 78-67 Tuesday, Jan. 23 at Syracuse*: W 85-69 Saturday, Jan. 27 vs. North Carolina* Saturday, Feb. 3 at Louisville* Tuesday, Feb. 6 at Boston College* Saturday, Feb. 10 vs. Virginia* Tuesday, Feb. 13 at Virginia Tech* Saturday, Feb. 17 vs. Duke* Tuesday, Feb. 20 vs. Boston College* Saturday, Feb. 24 at Clemson* Tuesday, Feb. 27 vs. NC State* Saturday, March 2 at Georgia Tech* Tuesday, March 5 at Pitt* Saturday, March 9 vs. Miami*

FSU men's basketball roster

Number Player Year Position 0 Chandler Jackson Sophomore Guard 1 Jalen Warley Junior Guard 2 Jamir Watkins Junior (R) Forward 3 Cam Corhen Sophomore Forward 4 Jason Simpson Junior Guard 5 De'Ante Green Sophomore Forward 10 Taylor Bol Bowen Freshman Forward 11 Baba Miller Sophomore Forward 12 Tom House Sophomore Guard 20 Josh Nickelberry Graduate Guard 21 Cam'Ron Fletcher Senior Guard 22 Darin Green Jr. Senior Guard 23 Primo Spears Junior Guard 33 Jaylan Gainey Graduate Forward 35 Waka Mbatch Freshman Forward 40 Isaac Spainhour Junior (R) Guard 43 Jesse Jones Junior Guard 44 Max Thorpe Junior (R) Guard 45 Michael Brown Junior Forward 51 Sola Adebisi Freshman (R) Forward

