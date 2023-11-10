Advertisement

What channel is FSU basketball on today? Time, TV info for 2023 opener vs. Kennesaw State

Dan Rorabaugh, USA TODAY NETWORK - Florida
The Florida State men's basketball team is coming off its worst season ever. Can Leonard Hamilton turn the team around and make it back to March Madness?

The Seminoles will get their first chance in tonight's season opener against Kennesaw State. FSU has about three weeks to get into shape for their trip to Chapel Hill on Dec. 2 to face North Carolina.

FSU went 9-23 in an injury-plagued 2022-23 season. Guard Cam'Ron Fletcher averaged 10.8 points per game in just 10 games in his junior season as he suffered a knee injury in early December. Sophomore guard Baba Miller will look to bring over the success he found with Spain's U19 team.

Key newcomers for FSU this season include freshman forward Taylor Bol Bowen, the No. 22 overall prospect in the Class of 2023. The Seminoles also brought in guard Primo Spears from Georgetown, guard Josh Nickelberry from La Salle and forward Jamir Watkins from VCU.

Kennesaw State went 26-9 last season and won the Atlantic Sun Conference's berth in the NCAA Tournament. The Owls won their season opener Tuesday against Oakwood under first-year coach Antoine Pettway. Senior guard Terrell Burden, a unanimous pick for the preseason All-ASUN team, played just 10 minutes as senior forward Demond Robinson led the way in the 93-46 win with 16 points and 13 rebounds.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, TV and streaming info and more:

What time is the FSU basketball game today?

  • Date: Friday, November 10

  • Time: 6 p.m.

Florida State vs. Kennesaw State will tip off at 6 p.m. Friday, November 10 at the Donald L. Tucker Center in Tallahassee, Florida.

FSU basketball alumni return: Former FSU basketball stars, current NBA players return to Tallahassee, speak for Hamilton

What channel is FSU basketball vs. Kennesaw State on today?

FSU-Kennesaw State is not available on traditional TV. It can be seen on ACCNX via the ESPN app if your TV provider carries the ACC Network.

Streaming options include fuboTV, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

FSU men's basketball schedule 2023

Date

Opponent

Friday, Nov. 10

vs. Kennesaw State

Monday, Nov. 13

vs. Central Michigan

Friday, Nov. 17

at Florida

Monday, Nov. 20

vs. UNLV ^

Tuesday, Nov. 21

TBA ^

Wednesday, Nov. 29

vs. Georgia +

Saturday, Dec. 2

at North Carolina*

Saturday, Dec. 9

vs. USF #

Saturday, Dec. 16

vs. SMU

Tuesday, Dec. 19

vs. North Florida

Friday, Dec. 22

vs. Winthrop

Saturday, Dec. 30

vs. Lipscomb

Wednesday, Jan. 3

vs. Georgia Tech*

Saturday, Jan. 6

vs. Virginia Tech*

Tuesday, Jan. 9

vs. Wake Forest*

Saturday, Jan. 13

at Notre Dame*

Wednesday, Jan. 17

at Miami*

Saturday, Jan. 20

vs. Clemson*

Tuesday, Jan. 23

at Syracuse*

Saturday, Jan. 27

vs. North Carolina*

Saturday, Feb. 3

at Louisville*

Tuesday, Feb. 6

at Boston College*

Saturday, Feb. 10

vs. Virginia*

Tuesday, Feb. 13

at Virginia Tech*

Saturday, Feb. 17

vs. Duke*

Tuesday, Feb. 20

vs. Boston College*

Saturday, Feb. 24

at Clemson*

Tuesday, Feb. 27

vs. NC State*

Saturday, March 2

at Georgia Tech*

Tuesday, March 5

at Pitt*

Saturday, March 9

vs. Miami*

FSU basketball roster

Number

Player

Year

Position

0

Chandler Jackson

Sophomore

Guard

1

Jalen Warley

Junior

Guard

2

Jamir Watkins

Junior (R)

Forward

3

Cam Corhen

Sophomore

Forward

4

Jason Simpson

Junior

Guard

5

De'Ante Green

Sophomore

Forward

10

Taylor Bol Bowen

Freshman

Forward

11

Baba Miller

Sophomore

Forward

12

Tom House

Sophomore

Guard

20

Josh Nickelberry

Graduate

Guard

21

Cam'Ron Fletcher

Senior

Guard

22

Darin Green Jr.

Senior

Guard

23

Primo Spears

Junior

Guard

33

Jaylan Gainey

Graduate

Forward

35

Waka Mbatch

Freshman

Forward

40

Isaac Spainhour

Junior (R)

Guard

43

Jesse Jones

Junior

Guard

44

Max Thorpe

Junior (R)

Guard

45

Michael Brown

Junior

Forward

51

Sola Adebisi

Freshman (R)

Forward

