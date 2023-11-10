What channel is FSU basketball on today? Time, TV info for 2023 opener vs. Kennesaw State
The Florida State men's basketball team is coming off its worst season ever. Can Leonard Hamilton turn the team around and make it back to March Madness?
The Seminoles will get their first chance in tonight's season opener against Kennesaw State. FSU has about three weeks to get into shape for their trip to Chapel Hill on Dec. 2 to face North Carolina.
FSU went 9-23 in an injury-plagued 2022-23 season. Guard Cam'Ron Fletcher averaged 10.8 points per game in just 10 games in his junior season as he suffered a knee injury in early December. Sophomore guard Baba Miller will look to bring over the success he found with Spain's U19 team.
Key newcomers for FSU this season include freshman forward Taylor Bol Bowen, the No. 22 overall prospect in the Class of 2023. The Seminoles also brought in guard Primo Spears from Georgetown, guard Josh Nickelberry from La Salle and forward Jamir Watkins from VCU.
Kennesaw State went 26-9 last season and won the Atlantic Sun Conference's berth in the NCAA Tournament. The Owls won their season opener Tuesday against Oakwood under first-year coach Antoine Pettway. Senior guard Terrell Burden, a unanimous pick for the preseason All-ASUN team, played just 10 minutes as senior forward Demond Robinson led the way in the 93-46 win with 16 points and 13 rebounds.
Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, TV and streaming info and more:
What time is the FSU basketball game today?
Date: Friday, November 10
Time: 6 p.m.
Florida State vs. Kennesaw State will tip off at 6 p.m. Friday, November 10 at the Donald L. Tucker Center in Tallahassee, Florida.
What channel is FSU basketball vs. Kennesaw State on today?
TV: This game is not available on traditional TV.
Streaming: ACCNX (available via WatchESPN and the ESPN app with a TV provider subscription), fuboTV (7-day free trial), YouTube TV (2-week free trial), Hulu + Live TV (7-day free trial)
FSU-Kennesaw State is not available on traditional TV. It can be seen on ACCNX via the ESPN app if your TV provider carries the ACC Network.
Streaming options include fuboTV, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.
FSU men's basketball schedule 2023
Date
Opponent
Friday, Nov. 10
vs. Kennesaw State
Monday, Nov. 13
vs. Central Michigan
Friday, Nov. 17
at Florida
Monday, Nov. 20
vs. UNLV ^
Tuesday, Nov. 21
TBA ^
Wednesday, Nov. 29
vs. Georgia +
Saturday, Dec. 2
at North Carolina*
Saturday, Dec. 9
vs. USF #
Saturday, Dec. 16
vs. SMU
Tuesday, Dec. 19
vs. North Florida
Friday, Dec. 22
vs. Winthrop
Saturday, Dec. 30
vs. Lipscomb
Wednesday, Jan. 3
vs. Georgia Tech*
Saturday, Jan. 6
vs. Virginia Tech*
Tuesday, Jan. 9
vs. Wake Forest*
Saturday, Jan. 13
at Notre Dame*
Wednesday, Jan. 17
at Miami*
Saturday, Jan. 20
vs. Clemson*
Tuesday, Jan. 23
at Syracuse*
Saturday, Jan. 27
vs. North Carolina*
Saturday, Feb. 3
at Louisville*
Tuesday, Feb. 6
at Boston College*
Saturday, Feb. 10
vs. Virginia*
Tuesday, Feb. 13
at Virginia Tech*
Saturday, Feb. 17
vs. Duke*
Tuesday, Feb. 20
vs. Boston College*
Saturday, Feb. 24
at Clemson*
Tuesday, Feb. 27
vs. NC State*
Saturday, March 2
at Georgia Tech*
Tuesday, March 5
at Pitt*
Saturday, March 9
vs. Miami*
FSU basketball roster
Number
Player
Year
Position
0
Chandler Jackson
Sophomore
Guard
1
Jalen Warley
Junior
Guard
2
Jamir Watkins
Junior (R)
Forward
3
Cam Corhen
Sophomore
Forward
4
Jason Simpson
Junior
Guard
5
De'Ante Green
Sophomore
Forward
10
Taylor Bol Bowen
Freshman
Forward
11
Baba Miller
Sophomore
Forward
12
Tom House
Sophomore
Guard
20
Josh Nickelberry
Graduate
Guard
21
Cam'Ron Fletcher
Senior
Guard
22
Darin Green Jr.
Senior
Guard
23
Primo Spears
Junior
Guard
33
Jaylan Gainey
Graduate
Forward
35
Waka Mbatch
Freshman
Forward
40
Isaac Spainhour
Junior (R)
Guard
43
Jesse Jones
Junior
Guard
44
Max Thorpe
Junior (R)
Guard
45
Michael Brown
Junior
Forward
51
Sola Adebisi
Freshman (R)
Forward
