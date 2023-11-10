What channel is FSU basketball on today? Time, TV info for 2023 opener vs. Kennesaw State

The Florida State men's basketball team is coming off its worst season ever. Can Leonard Hamilton turn the team around and make it back to March Madness?

The Seminoles will get their first chance in tonight's season opener against Kennesaw State. FSU has about three weeks to get into shape for their trip to Chapel Hill on Dec. 2 to face North Carolina.

FSU went 9-23 in an injury-plagued 2022-23 season. Guard Cam'Ron Fletcher averaged 10.8 points per game in just 10 games in his junior season as he suffered a knee injury in early December. Sophomore guard Baba Miller will look to bring over the success he found with Spain's U19 team.

Key newcomers for FSU this season include freshman forward Taylor Bol Bowen, the No. 22 overall prospect in the Class of 2023. The Seminoles also brought in guard Primo Spears from Georgetown, guard Josh Nickelberry from La Salle and forward Jamir Watkins from VCU.

Kennesaw State went 26-9 last season and won the Atlantic Sun Conference's berth in the NCAA Tournament. The Owls won their season opener Tuesday against Oakwood under first-year coach Antoine Pettway. Senior guard Terrell Burden, a unanimous pick for the preseason All-ASUN team, played just 10 minutes as senior forward Demond Robinson led the way in the 93-46 win with 16 points and 13 rebounds.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, TV and streaming info and more:

What time is the FSU basketball game today?

Date: Friday, November 10

Time: 6 p.m.

Florida State vs. Kennesaw State will tip off at 6 p.m. Friday, November 10 at the Donald L. Tucker Center in Tallahassee, Florida.

What channel is FSU basketball vs. Kennesaw State on today?

FSU-Kennesaw State is not available on traditional TV. It can be seen on ACCNX via the ESPN app if your TV provider carries the ACC Network.

Streaming options include fuboTV, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

FSU men's basketball schedule 2023

Date Opponent Friday, Nov. 10 vs. Kennesaw State Monday, Nov. 13 vs. Central Michigan Friday, Nov. 17 at Florida Monday, Nov. 20 vs. UNLV ^ Tuesday, Nov. 21 TBA ^ Wednesday, Nov. 29 vs. Georgia + Saturday, Dec. 2 at North Carolina* Saturday, Dec. 9 vs. USF # Saturday, Dec. 16 vs. SMU Tuesday, Dec. 19 vs. North Florida Friday, Dec. 22 vs. Winthrop Saturday, Dec. 30 vs. Lipscomb Wednesday, Jan. 3 vs. Georgia Tech* Saturday, Jan. 6 vs. Virginia Tech* Tuesday, Jan. 9 vs. Wake Forest* Saturday, Jan. 13 at Notre Dame* Wednesday, Jan. 17 at Miami* Saturday, Jan. 20 vs. Clemson* Tuesday, Jan. 23 at Syracuse* Saturday, Jan. 27 vs. North Carolina* Saturday, Feb. 3 at Louisville* Tuesday, Feb. 6 at Boston College* Saturday, Feb. 10 vs. Virginia* Tuesday, Feb. 13 at Virginia Tech* Saturday, Feb. 17 vs. Duke* Tuesday, Feb. 20 vs. Boston College* Saturday, Feb. 24 at Clemson* Tuesday, Feb. 27 vs. NC State* Saturday, March 2 at Georgia Tech* Tuesday, March 5 at Pitt* Saturday, March 9 vs. Miami*

FSU basketball roster

Number Player Year Position 0 Chandler Jackson Sophomore Guard 1 Jalen Warley Junior Guard 2 Jamir Watkins Junior (R) Forward 3 Cam Corhen Sophomore Forward 4 Jason Simpson Junior Guard 5 De'Ante Green Sophomore Forward 10 Taylor Bol Bowen Freshman Forward 11 Baba Miller Sophomore Forward 12 Tom House Sophomore Guard 20 Josh Nickelberry Graduate Guard 21 Cam'Ron Fletcher Senior Guard 22 Darin Green Jr. Senior Guard 23 Primo Spears Junior Guard 33 Jaylan Gainey Graduate Forward 35 Waka Mbatch Freshman Forward 40 Isaac Spainhour Junior (R) Guard 43 Jesse Jones Junior Guard 44 Max Thorpe Junior (R) Guard 45 Michael Brown Junior Forward 51 Sola Adebisi Freshman (R) Forward

