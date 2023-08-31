What channel is Florida vs. Utah on today? Time, TV schedule for Gators' 2023 opener

Florida's 2023 college football season opener will begin against a championship-caliber program in Utah in hostile environments.

The Gators in Week 1 will look to score a series sweep over No. 14, defending-Pac-12 champion Utah in Salt Lake City. The Gators beat the Utes 29-26 in Gainesville last year, after which the Utes went on to become the Pac-12 champs with a victory over Caleb Williams and USC in the conference title game. Can Billy Napier and Co. do the same in 2023 against a revenge-bent Utah team?

If they do, they'll likely need a standout performance from Graham Mertz, who last year completed 57.3 percent of his passes for 2,136 yards and 19 touchdowns to 10 interceptions for Wisconsin. Utah has its own questions at quarterback, however, with starter Cameron Rising expected to miss the opener following a torn ACL in last year's Rose Bowl Game.

Here's everything you need to know about Florida's season opener vs. Utah, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more:

What channel is Florida vs. Utah on today?

TV channel: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN app, Fubo (free trial)

Thursday's game between Florida and Utah in Salt Lake City will broadcast on ESPN. Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit will call the game from the booth while Holly Rowe reports from the sidelines in Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Streaming options for the game include the ESPN app and Fubo, which offers a free trial for potential subscribers.

Florida vs. Utah start time

Date: Thursday, Aug. 31

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

The Florida-Utah game is scheduled to kick off at 8 p.m. ET from Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City.

Florida vs. Utah betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Wednesday, Aug. 30

Spread: Utah (-4.5)

Over/under: 44.5

Moneyline: Utah -200 | Florida +165

Florida schedule 2023

Date Opponent Thursday, Aug. 31 at No. 14 Utah Saturday, Sept. 9 vs. McNeese Saturday, Sept. 16 vs. No. 10 Tennessee* Saturday, Sept. 23 vs. Charlotte Saturday, Sept. 30 at Kentucky* Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Vanderbilt* Saturday, Oct. 14 at South Carolina* Saturday, Oct. 21 BYE Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. No. 1 Georgia (Jacksonville, Fla.)* Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. Arkansas* Saturday, Nov. 11 at No. 5 LSU* Saturday, Nov. 18 at Missouri* Saturday, Nov. 25 vs. No. 8 Florida State Saturday, Dec. 2 SEC championship game

Utah schedule 2023

Date Opponent Thursday, Aug. 31 vs. Florida Saturday, Sept. 9 at Baylor Saturday, Sept. 16 vs. Weber State Saturday, Sept. 23 vs. UCLA* Friday, Sept. 29 at No. 18 Oregon State* Saturday, Oct. 7 BYE Saturday, Oct. 14 vs. Cal* Saturday, Oct. 21 at No. 6 USC* Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. No. 15 Oregon* Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. Arizona State* Saturday, Nov. 11 at No. 11 Washington* Saturday, Nov. 18 at Arizona* Saturday, Nov. 25 vs. Colorado* Friday, Dec. 1 Pac-12 championship game

