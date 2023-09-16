What channel is Florida vs. Tennessee on today? Time, TV schedule for Gators' rivalry matchup

One of the most storied and intense rivalries in SEC football returns for its latest chapter Saturday when No. 9 Tennessee faces off against Florida at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Florida.

The SEC East foes enter their matchup in drastically different positions.

Though they're coming off a sluggish 30-13 victory against FCS Austin Peay in which they led by just a touchdown at halftime, the Volunteers are 2-0, ranked in the top 10 of both major national polls and coming off their best season in two decades. Jaylen Wright and Jabari Small have formed a potent backfield, combining for 395 rushing yards and 7.7 yards per carry while cannon-armed quarterback Joe Milton III has thrown for 429 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions while alleviating some concerns about his accuracy by completing 66.7% of his passes.

The Gators, meanwhile, enter the game 1-1 and with a slew of concerns that go beyond their record. While they blew out FCS McNeese State 49-7 last Saturday, they were ineffective in a 24-11 season-opening loss at No. 12 Utah, which was playing without starting quarterback Cameron Rising. In the defeat, Florida managed just 21 rushing yards on 13 carries, gave up five sacks and went 1-for-13 on third down. The win last week against McNeese State snapped a four-game losing streak dating back to last season and temporarily took some of the mounting heat off of second-year coach Billy Napier.

REQUIRED READING: Former Florida football coach Dan Mullen picks Tennesee to beat Gators in Gainesville

Florida lost last season's matchup 38-33 in Knoxville, Tennessee, but has won 16 of the past 18 meetings in the series, including nine straight games in Gainesville. Tennessee has not won at The Swamp since 2003.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more:

What channel is Tennessee vs. Florida today?

TV channel: ESPN

Stream: Watch ESPN, Fubo (free trial)

Tennessee vs. Florida will take place on ESPN in the network's primetime Saturday slot. The network's top pairing of Chris Fowler (play-by-play) and Kirk Herbstreit (analyst) will call the game from the booth while Holly Rowe will serve as the sideline reporter.

Streaming options for the game include Watch ESPN and Fubo, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Tennessee vs. Florida start time

Date: Saturday, Sept. 16

Time: 7 p.m. ET

The Volunteers and Gators will kick off at 7 p.m. in what will be the first SEC matchup of the season for both teams.

REQUIRED READING: SEC football predictions: Why this Tennessee trip to The Swamp will be different | Adams

Tennessee vs. Florida betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Tuesday, Sept. 12.

Spread: Tennessee (-6.5)

Over/under: 58.5 points

Moneyline: Tennessee -250, Florida +200

Tennessee 2023 schedule

Date Opponent Result Saturday, Sept. 2 vs. Virginia (Nashville) W 49-13 Saturday, Sept. 9 vs. Austin Peay W 30-13 Saturday, Sept. 16 at Florida* --- Saturday, Sept. 23 vs. UTSA --- Saturday, Sept. 30 vs. South Carolina* --- Saturday, Oct. 7 BYE --- Saturday, Oct. 14 vs. No. 25 Texas A&M* --- Saturday, Oct. 21 at No. 3 Alabama* --- Saturday, Oct. 28 at Kentucky* --- Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. UConn --- Saturday, Nov. 11 at Missouri* --- Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. No. 1 Georgia* --- Saturday, Nov. 25 vs. Vanderbilt* --- Saturday, Dec. 2 SEC championship game (Atlanta) ---

Florida 2023 schedule

Date Opponent Result Thursday, Aug. 31 at No. 12 Utah L 24-11 Saturday, Sept. 9 vs. McNeese State W 49-7 Saturday, Sept. 16 vs. No. 9 Tennessee* --- Saturday, Sept. 23 vs. Charlotte --- Saturday, Sept. 30 at Kentucky* --- Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Vanderbilt* --- Saturday, Oct. 14 at South Carolina* --- Saturday, Oct. 21 BYE --- Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. No. 1 Georgia (Jacksonville)* --- Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. Arkansas* --- Saturday, Nov. 11 at No. 14 LSU* --- Saturday, Nov. 18 at Missouri* --- Saturday, Nov. 25 vs. No. 3 Florida State --- Saturday, Dec. 2 SEC championship game ---

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Florida-Tennessee channel, time, TV schedule, streaming info