What channel is Florida vs. Kentucky on today? Time, TV schedule for Gators' matchup

Florida football will look to remain undefeated in SEC play as it travels north to face off against Kentucky on Saturday at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky.

The Gators made their 2023 debut in the US LBM Coaches Poll this week, sliding in at No. 23 following their 22-7 Week 3 victory against Charlotte. In the win, quarterback Graham Mertz completed 20 of 23 passes for 259 yards and a touchdown, with 104 of those yards going to wide receiver Ricky Pearsall. Pearsall made one of the most spectacular catches of the season about midway through the first quarter, when he jumped and hauled in a high throw from Mertz with one hand for a 25-yard catch as a Charlotte safety barreled down on him.

Kentucky comes into the game unranked, but stands as one of just three undefeated teams in the SEC. Vanderbilt transfer Ray Davis has helped carry the Wildcats' offense with 314 rushing yards and five touchdowns while averaging 6.3 yards per carry. He also has two receiving touchdowns. Defensive back Maxwell Hairston has three interceptions, tying him for first among all FBS players.

After winning 31 consecutive games against Kentucky from 1987-2017, the Gators have lost three of their past five matchups against the Wildcats.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more:

What channel is Florida vs. Kentucky today?

TV channel: ESPN

Stream: Watch ESPN, Fubo (free trial)

Florida vs. Kentucky will air on ESPN. Joe Tessitore (play-by-play) and former Gators quarterback Jesse Palmer (analyst) will call the game from the booth while Katie George will serve as the sideline reporter.

Streaming options for the game include the ESPN app, which can be accessed online if ESPN is part of your cable package, and Fubo, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Florida vs. Kentucky start time

Date: Saturday, Sept. 30

Time: Noon ET

Florida vs. Kentucky is scheduled to kick off at noon ET at Kroger Field.

Florida vs. Kentucky betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Tuesday, Sept. 25.

Spread: Kentucky (-2.5)

Over/under: 44 points

Moneyline: Kentucky -145, Florida +120

Florida 2023 schedule

Date Opponent Thursday, Aug. 31 Utah 24, Florida 11 Saturday, Sept. 9 Florida 49, McNeese 7 Saturday, Sept. 16 Florida 29, No. 10 Tennessee 16* Saturday, Sept. 23 Florida 22, Charlotte 7 Saturday, Sept. 30 at Kentucky* Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Vanderbilt* Saturday, Oct. 14 at South Carolina* Saturday, Oct. 21 BYE Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. No. 1 Georgia* Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. Arkansas* Saturday, Nov. 11 at No. 12 LSU* Saturday, Nov. 18 at No. 22 Missouri* Saturday, Nov. 25 vs. No. 4 Florida State Saturday, Dec. 2 SEC championship game (Atlanta)

Kentucky 2023 schedule

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Kentucky 44, Ball State 14 Saturday, Sept. 9 Kentucky 28, Eastern Kentucky 17 Saturday, Sept. 16 Kentucky 35, Akron 3 Saturday, Sept. 23 Kentucky 45, Vanderbilt 28 Saturday, Sept. 30 vs. No. 23 Florida* Saturday, Oct. 7 at No. 1 Georgia* Saturday, Oct. 14 vs. No. 22 Missouri* Saturday, Oct. 21 BYE Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. No. 19 Tennessee* Saturday, Nov. 4 at Mississippi State* Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. No. 11 Alabama* Saturday, Nov. 18 at South Carolina* Saturday, Nov. 25 at Louisville Saturday, Dec. 2 SEC championship game (Atlanta)

