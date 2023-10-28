What channel is Florida vs. Georgia on today? Time, TV schedule for Week 9 rivalry game

Florida football and No. 1 Georgia are set for their annual neutral-site rivalry game in Jacksonville, Florida, on Saturday, and the Bulldogs remain the overwhelming favorite despite losing star tight end Brock Bowers to ankle surgery.

Before its Week 8 bye, Florida scraped by South Carolina in a 41-39 win, thanks to a game-winning touchdown catch by wide receiver Ricky Pearsall with 47 seconds remaining. Gator quarterback Graham Mertz threw for a career-high 423 yards and three touchdowns to seal the victory.

Georgia has had a stronghold on the No. 1 spot in the US LBM Coaches Poll and has won 24 straight games since falling to Alabama in the 2021 SEC Championship game. The Bulldogs are also coming off a bye week after dominating Vanderbilt 37-20 in Week 7.

Florida's defensive line will have to force Georgia quarterback Carson Beck into uncomfortable scenarios, especially in the absence of Bowers, who will be out four to six weeks after undergoing tightrope surgery. The Gators have an SEC-low 11 sacks this season.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more:

What channel is Florida vs. Georgia today?

Streaming options for the game include Paramount+ and FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Streaming options for the game include Paramount+ and FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Florida vs. Georgia start time

Date: Saturday, Oct. 28

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

The Gators and Bulldogs will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Florida vs. Georgia betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Thursday, Oct. 26.

Spread: Georgia (-14.5)

Over/under : 48.5 points

Moneyline: Georgia -650, Florida +450

Florida schedule 2023

Date Opponent Thursday, Aug. 31 No. 14 Utah 24, Florida 11 Saturday, Sept. 9 Florida 49, McNeese 7 Saturday, Sept. 16 Florida 29, No. 9 Tennessee 16* Saturday, Sept. 23 Florida 22, Charlotte 7 Saturday, Sept. 30 Kentucky 33, Florida 14* Saturday, Oct. 7 Florida 38, Vanderbilt 14* Saturday, Oct. 14 Florida 41, South Carolina 39* Saturday, Oct. 21 BYE Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. No. 1 Georgia* (Jacksonville, Fla.) Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. Arkansas* Saturday, Nov. 11 at No. 15 LSU* Saturday, Nov. 18 at No. 16 Missouri* Saturday, Nov. 25 vs. No. 4 Florida State Saturday, Dec. 2 SEC championship game (Atlanta)

Georgia schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Georgia 48, UT Martin 7 Saturday, Sept. 9 Georgia 45, Ball State 3 Saturday, Sept. 16 Georgia 24, South Carolina 14 Saturday, Sept. 23 Georgia 49, UAB 21 Saturday, Sept. 30 Georgia 27, Auburn 20 Saturday, Oct. 7 Georgia 51, Kentucky 13 Saturday, Oct. 14 Georgia 37, Vanderbilt 20 Saturday, Oct. 21 BYE Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. Florida (Jacksonville, Fla.)* Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. No. 16 Missouri* Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. No. 11 Ole Miss* Saturday, Nov. 18 at No. 20 Tennessee* Saturday, Nov. 25 at Georgia Tech Saturday, Dec. 2 SEC championship game (Atlanta)

*SEC game

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Florida-Georgia channel, time, TV schedule, streaming info