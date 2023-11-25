What channel is Florida vs. Florida State on today? Time, TV schedule for Gators game

Florida football has one last chance to reach the bowl eligibility threshold this season, and it comes against bitter rival and undefeated Florida State on Saturday in the "Sunshine Showdown."

The Gators (5-6, 3-5 in SEC play) nearly reached six wins in Week 12, but Missouri avoided the upset after leading a game-winning field -goal drive in the game's final seconds. In return, Florida has lost four straight games and is winless since beating South Carolina 41-39 on Oct. 14.

WATCH: Florida-Florida State live with Fubo (free trial)

Both programs will be without their starting quarterbacks, as Florida lost Graham Mertz against the Tigers with a fractured collarbone; Florida State is without Jordan Travis, whose college career ended after a devastating leg injury against North Alabama.

The No. 5 Seminoles' (11-0, 8-0 ACC) College Football Playoff hopes are still very much alive, although they were knocked from the fourth spot in favor of Washington, with Travis' injury likely playing a role in the decision.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more:

More: Top 5 upsets at The Swamp: Florida football aims for win not seen since invention of Wi-Fi

What channel is Florida vs. Florida State today?

TV channel: ESPN

Stream: ESPN app, Fubo (free trial)

Florida vs. Florida State will air live on ESPN, with streaming options on the ESPN app or Fubo, which offers a free trial.

Florida-Florida State start time

Date: Saturday, Nov. 25

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Florida-Florida State will kick off at 7 p.m. ET from Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville.

More: Why SEC football rivalry week will be bananas in 2024, from Texas to CFP | Toppmeyer

Florida-Florida State betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Nov. 24

Spread: Florida State (-6.5)

Over/under : 49.5

Moneyline: Florida State -250 | Florida +200

Florida football schedule 2023

Date Opponent Thursday, Aug. 31 No. 14 Utah 24, Florida 11 Saturday, Sept. 9 Florida 49, McNeese State 7 Saturday, Sept. 16 No. 9 Florida 29, Tennessee 16* Saturday, Sept. 23 Florida 22, Charlotte 7 Saturday, Sept. 30 Kentucky 33, Florida 14* Saturday, Oct. 7 Florida 38, Vanderbilt 14* Saturday, Oct. 14 Florida 41, South Carolina 39* Saturday, Oct. 21 BYE Saturday, Oct. 28 No. 1 Georgia 43, Florida 20* Saturday, Nov. 4 Arkansas 39, Florida 36 (OT)* Saturday, Nov. 11 No. 19 LSU 52, Florida 35* Saturday, Nov. 18 No. 9 Missouri 33, Florida 31* Saturday, Nov. 25 vs. No. 5 Florida State

Florida State football schedule 2023

Date Opponent Sunday, Sept. 3 Florida State 45, No. 5 LSU 24 Saturday, Sept. 9 Florida State 66, Southern Miss 7 Saturday, Sept. 16 Florida State 31, Boston College 29* Saturday, Sept. 23 Florida State 31, No. 23 Clemson 24 (OT)* Saturday, Sept. 30 BYE Saturday, Oct. 7 Florida State 39, Virginia Tech 17* Saturday, Oct. 14 Florida State 41, Syracuse 3* Saturday, Oct. 21 Florida State 38, No. 17 Duke 20* Saturday, Oct. 28 Florida State 41, Wake Forest 16* Saturday, Nov. 4 Florida State 24, Pittsburgh 7* Saturday, Nov. 11 Florida State 27, Miami 20* Saturday, Nov. 18 Florida State 58, North Alabama 13 Saturday, Nov. 25 at Florida Saturday, Dec. 2 vs. No. 10 Louisville (Charlotte, N.C.)**

*ACC game** ACC championship game

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Florida-Florida State channel, today, time, TV schedule, streaming info