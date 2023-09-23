What channel is Florida vs. Charlotte on today? Time, TV, streaming info for Gators

Week 4 of the college football schedule will see Florida return to The Swamp on Saturday for the Gators' matchup vs. Charlotte.

The Gators (2-1, 1-0 SEC) are coming off a 29-16 primetime win over then-No. 9 Tennessee (2-1, 0-1), gaining some much-needed momentum after falling to Utah in their season opener. The game also marks Florida's second annual "Tom Petty Day at The Swamp," where the school honors the music icon and Gainesville native. The 2023 season marks the sixth straight that the Gators play Petty's song, "I won't back down" after the third quarter.

Florida was led by sophomore running back Trevor Etienne against the Volunteers, who ran for 172 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries. Redshirt junior quarterback Graham Mertz was also solid, completing 19 of 24 pass attempts for 166 yards and a touchdown, while adding another rushing score.

Charlotte, who competes in the American Athletic Conference, holds a 1-2 record following a 38-20 loss to Maryland and a 41-25 loss to Georgia State. The 49ers' lone win this season came against South Carolina State in their season opener.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, date, streaming info and more:

What channel is Florida vs. Charlotte on today?

Streaming info: ESPN+, SEC Network+

Florida-Charlotte will not air on TV, but is available to stream on ESPN+ and SEC Network+. ESPN+ is available to subscribers, and SEC Network+ is available with a TV login with access to the SEC Network.

Florida vs. Charlotte start time

Date: Saturday, Sept. 23

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Florida-Charlotte kicks off at 7 p.m. ET from Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Florida.

Florida vs. Charlotte betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Monday

Spread: Florida (-28)

Over/under: 51.5

Florida schedule 2023

Date Opponent Thursday, Aug. 31 Utah 24, Florida 11 Saturday, Sept. 9 Florida 49, McNeese 7 Saturday, Sept. 16 Florida 29, No. 10 Tennessee 16* Saturday, Sept. 23 vs. Charlotte Saturday, Sept. 30 at Kentucky* Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Vanderbilt* Saturday, Oct. 14 at South Carolina* Saturday, Oct. 21 BYE Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. No. 1 Georgia* Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. Arkansas* Saturday, Nov. 11 at No. 13 LSU* Saturday, Nov. 18 at Missouri* Saturday, Nov. 25 vs. No. 3 Florida State Saturday, Dec. 2 SEC championship game (Atlanta)

Charlotte 2023 schedule

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Charlotte 24, South Carolina State 3 Saturday, Sept. 9 Maryland 38, Charlotte 20 Saturday, Sept. 16 Georgia State 41, Charlotte 25 Saturday, Sept. 23 at Florida Saturday, Sept. 30 at SMU* Saturday, Oct. 7 BYE Saturday, Oct. 14 vs. Navy* Saturday, Oct. 21 at East Carolina* Friday, Oct. 27 vs. Florida Atlantic* Saturday, Nov. 4 at Tulsa* Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Memphis* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Rice* Saturday, Nov. 25 at South Florida*

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Florida-Charlotte channel, time, TV schedule, streaming info Week 4