What channel is Florida State football on? Time, TV info for LSU vs. FSU game

The spotlight tonight is on the Florida State football team.

FSU plays the LSU Tigers in Orlando tonight in the only Week 1 game featuring two teams ranked in the preseason top 10. It's a rematch of last season's showdown in New Orleans, which the Seminoles won in a wild finish. LSU coach Brian Kelly fanned the flames Thursday, saying on his radio show "We're gonna go beat the heck out of Florida State."

This season, FSU and LSU are led by two Heisman hopeful quarterbacks in Jordan Travis and Jayden Daniels. They also both feature tough defensive lines with stars coming off the edge: Jared Verse for the Seminoles and Harold Perkins for the Tigers.

FSU has been the subject of conference realignment rumors throughout the offseason as the school continues looking for ways to leave the ACC. If they're still in the conference, the Seminoles will play some new opponents after Stanford, Cal and SMU were invited on Friday.

LSU vs. FSU tickets: Want tickets to the game? Prices are going down

Where is the FSU football game today?

Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida

When does Florida State play LSU?

7:30 p.m. Sunday, September 3

How can I watch FSU vs. LSU on TV?

ABC. If you are a Spectrum customer, you may be blacked out.

Where can I watch FSU vs. LSU on streaming?

ESPN+ ($9.99 per month), WatchESPN (cable subscription needed) and the ESPN app, YouTube TV (2-week free trial), Hulu + Live TV (7-day free trial), fuboTV (7-day free trial)

How can I listen to Florida State vs. LSU on radio?

Radio: Seminoles Radio Network/WTNT 103.1 FM, SiriusXM Channel 84 (FSU feed), ESPN Radio (national feed)

Online radio: Seminoles.com, SiriusXM.com Channel 961 (FSU feed), SiriusXM.com Channel 80 (national feed)

FSU schedule 2023

Date Opponent Sunday, Sept. 3 vs. LSU (in Orlando) Saturday, Sept. 9 vs. Southern Miss Saturday, Sept. 16 at Boston College* Saturday, Sept. 23 at Clemson* Saturday, Sept. 30 BYE Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Virginia Tech* Saturday, Oct. 14 vs. Syracuse* Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. Duke* Saturday, Oct. 28 at Wake Forest* Saturday, Nov. 4 at Pitt* Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Miami* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. North Alabama Saturday, Nov. 25 at Florida Saturday, Dec. 2 ACC Championship Game * ACC game

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: LSU vs. FSU football: How to watch Seminoles on TV, streaming