What channel is Florida State football on? Time, TV info for Southern Miss vs. FSU game

Florida State is riding high off a dominating win over LSU to open the 2023 college football season. Now the Seminoles are ready to play in their home stadium for the first time.

No. 5 FSU (1-0) takes on Southern Mississippi (1-0) on Saturday night in its home opener. The Seminoles have already played in front of friendly fans, but their 45-24 win against then-No. 5 LSU was in Orlando.

If FSU fans weren't already excited for this season, they were after that game. Heisman Trophy hopeful Jordan Travis threw for 342 yards and four touchdowns, three to Michigan State transfer Keon Coleman and one to South Carolina transfer Jaheim Bell. Travis also ran for a touchdown, and star receiver Johnny Wilson shook off some early drops to put up 104 yards on seven catches.

The Golden Eagles won their opener 40-14 vs. Alcorn State. Clemson transfer Billy Wiles tossed three touchdown passes, one to Jakarius Caston and one to Frank Gore Jr., son of the longtime NFL running back. Gore also ran for another TD.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, TV and streaming info and more:

Florida State vs. Southern Miss start time

Date: Saturday, September 9

Time: 8:30 p.m.

The Seminoles and Golden Eagles will kick off at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9 from Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida.

What channel is FSU vs. Southern Miss today?

Florida State vs. Southern Miss can be seen on the ACC Network. Jorge Sedano and Orlando Franklin will call the game from the booth with Marilyn Payne reporting from the sideline.

If you are a Spectrum customer, you may be blacked out from watching the game on TV. Streaming options include ESPN+ and fuboTV, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Where can I find FSU football vs. Southern Miss on radio?

FSU schedule 2023

Date Opponent Sunday, Sept. 3 vs. LSU (in Orlando): W 45-24 Saturday, Sept. 9 vs. Southern Miss Saturday, Sept. 16 at Boston College* Saturday, Sept. 23 at Clemson* Saturday, Sept. 30 BYE Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Virginia Tech* Saturday, Oct. 14 vs. Syracuse* Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. Duke* Saturday, Oct. 28 at Wake Forest* Saturday, Nov. 4 at Pitt* Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Miami* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. North Alabama Saturday, Nov. 25 at Florida Saturday, Dec. 2 ACC Championship Game * ACC game

