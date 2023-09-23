What channel is Florida State football on? Time, TV info for Clemson vs. FSU game

The Florida State football team is hoping to end a lengthy losing skid to Clemson and cement themselves as the team to beat in the ACC.

Mike Norvell's Seminoles play Dabo Swinney's Tigers today in Death Valley in what many experts before the season considered an ACC Championship Game preview. Clemson got off to a bad start with a season-opening loss to Duke, but FSU has certainly looked the part, racing out to a 3-0 record and No. 3 rank.

That start nearly got derailed last week at Boston College, where the Seminoles held on for a 31-29 win despite the Eagles scoring the last 21 points of the game. The previously dominant offense was outgained 457-350, with just Johnny Wilson (four catches for 105 yards) and Jaheim Bell (76 yards and a touchdown catch) standing out. Heisman hopeful quarterback Jordan Travis missed some time in the first half with an injury, but he played the second half and is expected to be OK today.

The Seminoles are going to need him if they want to win at Clemson for the first time since 2013, a season that ended with Jameis Winston winning the Heisman Trophy and FSU winning the national championship. The Tigers have won the past seven games against Florida State.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, TV and streaming info and more:

What time does FSU play today?

Date: Saturday, September 23

Time: Noon

The Seminoles and Tigers kick off at noon Saturday, Sept. 23 from Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina.

What channel is FSU football vs. Clemson today?

Florida State vs. Clemson can be seen on ABC. Sean McDonough will do the play-by-play, Greg McElroy will serve as analyst, and Molly McGrath will be the sideline reporter.

Streaming options include fuboTV, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

What radio station is FSU football on?

FSU schedule 2023

Date Opponent Sunday, Sept. 3 vs. LSU (in Orlando): W 45-24 Saturday, Sept. 9 vs. Southern Miss: W 66-13 Saturday, Sept. 16 at Boston College*: W 31-29 Saturday, Sept. 23 at Clemson* Saturday, Sept. 30 BYE Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Virginia Tech* Saturday, Oct. 14 vs. Syracuse* Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. Duke* Saturday, Oct. 28 at Wake Forest* Saturday, Nov. 4 at Pitt* Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Miami* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. North Alabama Saturday, Nov. 25 at Florida Saturday, Dec. 2 ACC Championship Game * ACC game

