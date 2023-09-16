What channel is Florida State football on? Time, TV info for Boston College vs. FSU game

The Florida State Seminoles are ready to kick off their 2023 ACC football schedule at Boston College, though there could be an air of Florida in the forecast with Hurricane Lee expected to be offshore in Massachusetts.

No. 3 FSU (2-0) is off to a roaring start in their highly anticipated season. After thrashing then-No. 5 LSU in the opener, the Seminoles rolled to a 66-13 win over Southern Miss in front of the Tallahassee faithful. Nine 'Noles combined to rush for 306 yards in the win, paced by Trey Benson with 79 yards and three touchdowns. Quarterback Jordan Travis is off to a strong start, throwing for 517 yards and six TDs with another 58 yards and a score on the ground.

BC (1-1) bounced back from an overtime loss to Northern Illinois with a tight 31-28 win vs. Holy Cross last week. Sophomore QB Thomas Castellanos threw for 201 yards and a pair of touchdowns, adding 69 rushing yards. Linebacker Vinny DePalma is second in the ACC with 21 tackles.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, TV and streaming info and more:

Florida State vs. Boston College start time

Date: Saturday, September 16

Time: Noon

The Seminoles and Eagles get underway at noon Saturday, Sept. 16 from Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts.

What channel is FSU vs. BC today?

Florida State vs. Southern Miss can be seen on ABC. Dave Pasch and Dusty Dvoracek will announce the game from the booth with Tom Luginbill as the sideline reporter.

Streaming options include ESPN+ and fuboTV, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Where can I find FSU football vs. Boston College on radio?

FSU schedule 2023

Date Opponent Sunday, Sept. 3 vs. LSU (in Orlando): W 45-24 Saturday, Sept. 9 vs. Southern Miss: W 66-13 Saturday, Sept. 16 at Boston College* Saturday, Sept. 23 at Clemson* Saturday, Sept. 30 BYE Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Virginia Tech* Saturday, Oct. 14 vs. Syracuse* Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. Duke* Saturday, Oct. 28 at Wake Forest* Saturday, Nov. 4 at Pitt* Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Miami* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. North Alabama Saturday, Nov. 25 at Florida Saturday, Dec. 2 ACC Championship Game * ACC game

