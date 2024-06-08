What channel is Florida Panthers game on tonight? Time, TV for Stanley Cup Final vs Oilers

The Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers are thousands of miles apart. Yes, the two teams playing in the 2024 Stanley Cup Final represent the farthest travel ever for the NHL championship series. But it's also hard to find two cities more different in their hockey history than Sunrise, Florida and Edmonton, Alberta.

The Oilers were a juggernaut in the 1980s, winning five Stanley Cups behind Wayne Gretzky and Mark Messier in the heart of hockey, Canada. The Panthers have won a grand total of one game in two trips to the Stanley Cup Final since their inception in 1993 and are known most for rats on the ice. The high temperature for Game 1 is forecast to be 93 degrees at Amerant Bank Arena in Broward County, while Oilers fans will be cheering from home in 48-degree weather.

But the Panthers have been white hot the past three seasons, finishing with the most points in the NHL in 2022 before making the Stanley Cup Final in 2023 and 2024. The trade for Matthew Tkachuk has been a boon, and with one of the best goalies of the past decade in Sergei Bobrovsky, the Panthers are favored to hoist the cup.

Watch live: How to watch Stanley Cup Final with fuboTV (free trial)

To do that, though, they'll have to get past Connor McDavid, the three-time winner of the Hart Trophy as the NHL's MVP and considered the best player in hockey. "The Chosen One" will be in his first Stanley Cup Final alongside running mate Leon Draisaitl, himself a Hart winner, and fans north of the border are hoping goalie Stuart Skinner can hold up against the second-highest scoring team in the playoffs (the Oilers are No. 1).

Here's everything you need to know about the Stanley Cup Final, including game time, TV and streaming info and more:

What time does the Florida Panthers game vs Edmonton Oilers start?

Game 1: 8 p.m. Saturday, June 8 in Sunrise, Florida

Game 2: 8 p.m Monday, June 10 in Sunrise, Florida

Game 3: 8 p.m. Thursday, June 13 in Edmonton, Alberta

Game 4: 8 p.m. Saturday, June 15 in Edmonton, Alberta

Game 5 (if necessary): 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 18 in Sunrise, Florida

Game 6 (if necessary): 8 p.m. Friday, June 21 in Edmonton, Alberta

Game 7 (if necessary): 8 p.m. Monday, June 24 in Sunrise, Florida

What channel is the Florida Panthers Stanley Cup game on tonight?

All games of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final between Florida and Edmonton will air on ABC and ESPN. Streaming options include ESPN+ and fuboTV, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Florida Panthers in Stanley Cup 2024: How to watch NHL finals