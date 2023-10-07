What channel is Florida A&M game on today? Time, TV info for Southern vs. FAMU football

The Florida A&M football team will look to keep its SWAC record perfect when it hits the road to play Southern today.

No. 16 FAMU is 4-1 overall (3-0 in SWAC) after beating Mississippi Valley State last week 31-7. The Rattlers burst through in the second half with quarterback Jeremy Moussa tossing two touchdown passes in the fourth quarter to put the game away. The Delta Devils were held to just 151 total yards as sophomore Allen Smith recovered a fumble in the end zone, senior Isaiah Major had three tackles for loss, and junior Johnny Chaney Jr. led the way with 10 tackles.

The Jaguars (2-2, 2-0) are on a two-game winning streak after shutting out Arkansas-Pine Bluff 27-0. Quarterback Harold Blood went 18 of 20 for 225 yards and two touchdowns, while Gary Quarles ran for 102 yards and a TD to lead a 248-yard day for the ground game. The Southern defense is tied for fifth-best in FCS in allowing just 12.75 points per game. Defensive tackles Ckelby Givens and Tahj Brown clog the middle and have combined for 8.5 sacks this season.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, TV and streaming info and more:

FAMU vs. Southern start time

Date: Saturday, October 7

Time: 7 p.m.

The Rattlers and Jaguars start at 7 p.m. Saturday, October 7 at A.W. Mumford Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

What channel is FAMU vs. Southern game today?

FAMU vs. Southern can be seen on ESPNU. Tiffany Greene will be the play-by-play announcer with Jay Walker as analyst.

Streaming options include fuboTV, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Where can I find FAMU football on radio?

FAMU football schedule 2023

Date Opponent Sunday, Sept. 3 vs. Jackson State* (in Miami Gardens): W 28-10 Saturday, Sept. 9 at USF: L 38-24 Saturday, Sept. 16 vs. West Florida: W 31-10 Saturday, Sept. 23 vs. Alabama State*: W 23-10 Saturday, Sept. 30 at Mississippi Valley State*: W 31-7 Saturday, Oct. 7 at Southern* Saturday, Oct. 14 BYE Saturday, Oct. 21 at Texas Southern* Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. Prairie View A&M* Saturday, Nov. 4 at Alabama A&M* Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Lincoln (CA) Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Bethune-Cookman* (in Orlando) Saturday, Dec. 2 SWAC Championship Game * SWAC game

