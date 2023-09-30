What channel is Florida A&M football on? Time, TV info for Mississippi Valley State game

The FAMU football team hits the road today for a SWAC East showdown with Mississippi Valley State.

Florida A&M (3-1, 2-0 in SWAC) has won two straight games in the friendly confines of Bragg Memorial Stadium. The Rattlers are up to No. 18 in the FCS rankings after last week's 23-10 win over Alabama State. Quarterback Jeremy Moussa threw for 294 yards and two touchdowns in the win. FAMU's Dark Cloud Defense is among the best in the nation, led by sophomore defensive lineman Anthony Dunn Jr. and senior linebacker Isaiah Major.

The Delta Devils are 0-3 after last week's 45-3 loss at North Carolina Central but finally get to play their home opener today. MVSU has cycled through three quarterbacks this season, with Ty'Jarian Williams starting last week. The freshman went 11 of 22 for 81 yards against NCCU.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, TV and streaming info and more:

FAMU vs. Mississippi Valley State start time

Date: Saturday, September 30

Time: 7 p.m.

The Rattlers and Delta Devils will play at 7 p.m. Saturday, September 30 at Rice-Totten Stadium in Itta Bena, Mississippi.

What channel is FAMU vs. Mississippi Valley State today?

TV: The game is not available on TV.

Streaming: Valley State Sports Network on YouTube

Florida A&M vs. Mississippi Valley State can only be watched via streaming on YouTube.

Where can I find FAMU football on radio?

FAMU football schedule 2023

Date Opponent Sunday, Sept. 3 vs. Jackson State* (in Miami Gardens): W 28-10 Saturday, Sept. 9 at USF: L 38-24 Saturday, Sept. 16 vs. West Florida: W 31-10 Saturday, Sept. 23 vs. Alabama State*: W 23-10 Saturday, Sept. 30 at Mississippi Valley State* Saturday, Oct. 7 at Southern* Saturday, Oct. 14 BYE Saturday, Oct. 21 at Texas Southern* Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. Prairie View A&M* Saturday, Nov. 4 at Alabama A&M* Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Lincoln (CA) Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Bethune-Cookman* (in Orlando) Saturday, Dec. 2 SWAC Championship Game * SWAC game

