What channel is Florida A&M football on? Time, TV info for FAMU vs. West Florida game

The Florida A&M Rattlers will play its first game on the newly named Ken Riley Field on Sunday night against West Florida.

FAMU (1-1) finally plays at Bragg Memorial Stadium after opening the 2023 football season with games in Miami Gardens and Tampa. After beating SWAC East rival Jackson State in the opener, the Rattlers came up short in a 38-24 loss to USF last week. Quarterback Jeremy Moussa threw for 374 yards and a touchdown but also tossed three interceptions, and despite 11 tackles and two sacks from Isaiah Major, the defense couldn't hold back the Bulls.

The Argos (2-0) are coming off back-to-back 35-3 wins over Kentucky Wesleyan and McKendree. UWF, ranked No. 4 in NCAA Division II, made the national semifinals last season. Senior quarterback Peewee Jarrett has complete 80% of his passes this season for 559 yards and five TDs.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, TV and streaming info and more:

FAMU vs. West Florida start time

Date: Saturday, September 16

Time: 6 p.m.

The Rattlers host the Argos at 6 p.m. Saturday, September 16 at Bragg Memorial Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida.

What channel is FAMU vs. UWF football today?

TV: The game is not available on TV.

Streaming: HBCU Go

Florida A&M vs. West Florida is available to watch only through streaming via the HBCU Go app. You can download it for free on your phone, tablet or Roku, Amazon Fire TV or Apple TV.

Where can I find FAMU football on radio?

FAMU football schedule 2023

Date Opponent Sunday, Sept. 3 vs. Jackson State* (in Miami Gardens): W 28-10 Saturday, Sept. 9 at USF: L 38-24 Saturday, Sept. 16 vs. West Florida Saturday, Sept. 23 vs. Alabama State* Saturday, Sept. 30 at Mississippi Valley State* Saturday, Oct. 7 at Southern* Saturday, Oct. 14 BYE Saturday, Oct. 21 at Texas Southern* Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. Prairie View A&M* Saturday, Nov. 4 at Alabama A&M* Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Lincoln (CA) Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Bethune-Cookman* (in Orlando) Saturday, Dec. 2 SWAC Championship Game * SWAC game

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: FAMU football vs. UWF: How to watch Rattlers on TV, streaming