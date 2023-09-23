What channel is Florida A&M football on? Time, TV info for Alabama State vs. FAMU game

The Florida A&M football team is back home Saturday to face Alabama State.

FAMU is 2-1 (1-0 in SWAC) after beating Division II West Florida 31-10 in the opener at the newly named Ken Riley Field at Bragg Memorial Stadium. The Rattlers pulled away in the second half thanks to three touchdown passes from Jeremy Moussa, including a 59-yard bomb to Nick Dixon.

Last week's home opener was marred by stadium entry delays that saw many fans miss the first half. Others were upset over changes to tailgating. The university apologized and changed its policies for tonight's game.

The Hornets (1-1, 0-0) are coming off a bye week after losing 21-17 at home to Division II Miles College. ASU boasts the No. 10 defense in FCS, allowing just 15.5 points per game.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, TV and streaming info and more:

FAMU vs. Alabama State start time

Date: Saturday, September 23

Time: 6 p.m.

The Rattlers take on the Hornets at 6 p.m. Saturday, September 23 at Bragg Memorial Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida.

What channel is FAMU vs. Alabama State football today?

Florida A&M vs. Alabama State can only be watched via streaming on ESPN+.

Where can I find FAMU football on radio?

FAMU football schedule 2023

Date Opponent Sunday, Sept. 3 vs. Jackson State* (in Miami Gardens): W 28-10 Saturday, Sept. 9 at USF: L 38-24 Saturday, Sept. 16 vs. West Florida: W 31-10 Saturday, Sept. 23 vs. Alabama State* Saturday, Sept. 30 at Mississippi Valley State* Saturday, Oct. 7 at Southern* Saturday, Oct. 14 BYE Saturday, Oct. 21 at Texas Southern* Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. Prairie View A&M* Saturday, Nov. 4 at Alabama A&M* Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Lincoln (CA) Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Bethune-Cookman* (in Orlando) Saturday, Dec. 2 SWAC Championship Game * SWAC game

