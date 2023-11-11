What channel is Florida football vs. No. 19 LSU on today? Time, TV schedule for UF's Week 11 game

Florida football will look to bounce back after last week's tough overtime loss at The Swamp against Arkansas.

The road beckons, and the Florida Gators will play the first of two straight ranked opponents on the road on Saturday at No. 19 LSU.

"They say at night it's crazy," Florida left tackle Austin Barber said. "I've never played in Tiger Stadium. And I'm excited for it. I'm excited for the challenge. They have a lot of history. And I'm excited to play there, it's going to be fun."

Florida is just 2-10 in its last 12 true road games and 2-14 in its last 16 contests away from The Swamp.

After LSU, Florida closes the season at No. 15 Missouri (Nov. 18) and home against No. 4 Florida State (Nov. 25). Florida needs to win one of its final three games to clinch bowl eligibility for a sixth straight season.

Here's everything you need to know about Florida's game at LSU, including time, TV and streaming info and more:

What channel is Florida vs. No. 19 LSU on today?

Florida vs. No. 19 LSU will be broadcast nationally on the SEC Network. Tom Hart and Cole Cubelic will call the game from the booth at Tiger Stadium, with Alyssa Lang reporting from the sidelines. Streaming options for the game include the ESPN app and FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Florida vs. No. 19 LSU start time

Date: Saturday, Nov. 11

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

The Florida-LSU game is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET from Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge.

Florida vs. No. 19 LSU betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Thursday, Nov. 9

Spread: LSU - 14

Money line: Florida + 450, LSU - 600

Over/under: 64.5 points

Florida football schedule 2023

Date Opponent Result Thursday, Aug, 31 at No. 14 Utah L 24-11 Saturday, Sept. 9 McNeese State W 49-7 Saturday, Sept. 16 No. 12 Tennessee W 29-16 Saturday, Sept. 23 Charlotte W 22-7 Saturday, Sept. 30 at Kentucky L 33-14 Saturday, Oct. 7 Vanderbilt W 38-14 Saturday, Oct. 14 at South Carolina W 41-39 Saturday, Oct. 21 Bye Saturday, Oct. 28 Georgia, Jacksonville L 43-20 Saturday, Nov. 4 Arkansas L 39-36 OT Saturday, Nov. 11 at No. 19 LSU --- Saturday, Nov. 18 at No. 15 Missouri --- Saturday, Nov. 25 No. 4 Florida State --- Saturday, Dec. 2 SEC championship game (Atlanta) ---

Record: 5-4 (3-3 SEC)

LSU football schedule 2023

Date Opponent Result Sunday, Sept. 3 No. 4 Florida State, Orlando L 45-24 Saturday, Sept. 9 Grambling State W 72-10 Saturday, Sept. 16 at Mississippi State W 41-14 Saturday, Sept. 23 Arkansas W 34-31 Saturday, Sept. 30 at No. 10 Ole Miss L 55-49 Saturday, Oct. 7 Georgia L 51-13 Saturday, Oct. 14 at No. 15 Missouri W 49-39 Saturday, Oct. 21 Army W 62-0 Saturday, Oct. 28 BYE --- Saturday, Nov. 4 at No. 8 Alabama L 42-28 Saturday, Nov. 11 Florida --- Saturday, Nov. 18 Georgia State --- Saturday, Nov. 25 Texas A&M --- Saturday, Dec. 2 SEC championship game (Atlanta) ---

Record: 6-3 (4-2 SEC)

