What channel is Florida football vs. No. 11 Missouri on today? Time, TV schedule

Florida football will look to snap a three-game losing streak when it plays Saturday at No. 11 Missouri.

The Florida Gators (5-5, 3-4 SEC) need a win in their final SEC East Division game in order to avoid a third-straight losing season in conference play. Florida has gone 9-14 in its last 23 conference games and is 2-17 in its last 19 SEC games away from The Swamp.

Missouri (8-2, 4-2) will have a sellout crowd at 62,000-seat Faurot Field for its home finale. The Tigers, ninth in the College Football Playoff Rankings, could secure a New Year's Six Bowl berth with wins in their last two games.

Running back Cody Schrader had led the Missouri charge, leading the SEC in rushing with 197 carries for 1,114 yards and 11 TDs.

Florida's defense has surrendered 39 or more points in each of its last four games. But its offense has picked up, averaging 33.0 points during the same stretch. Florida has converted on 36 of its last 37 trips in the red zone and ranks 16th in FBS with a 92.7 percent red zone conversion rate.

Breaking down Florida-Mizzou: Florida football vs. No. 11 Missouri: Scouting report, prediction

Players to watch: Players to watch as Florida football heads back on the road to face No. 11 Missouri

What channel is Florida vs. No. 11 Missouri on today?

Florida vs. No. 11 Missouri will be broadcast nationally on ESPN. Joe Tessitore and Jesse Palmer will call the game from the booth at Faurot Field, with Katie reporting from the sidelines. Streaming options for the game include the ESPN app and FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Florida vs. No. 11 Missouri start time

Date: Saturday, Nov. 18

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

The Florida-Missouri game is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET from Faurot Field in Columbia, Mo.

Florida vs. No. 19 LSU betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Nov. 17

Spread: Missouri minus-11.5

Money line: Florida +340, Missouri -450

Over/under: 57.5 points

Florida football schedule 2023

Date Opponent Result Thursday, Aug, 31 at No. 16 Utah L 24-11 Saturday, Sept. 9 McNeese State W 49-7 Saturday, Sept. 16 No. 21 Tennessee W 29-16 Saturday, Sept. 23 Charlotte W 22-7 Saturday, Sept. 30 at Kentucky L 33-14 Saturday, Oct. 7 Vanderbilt W 38-14 Saturday, Oct. 14 at South Carolina W 41-39 Saturday, Oct. 21 Off Saturday, Oct. 28 No. 1 Georgia, Jacksonville L 43-20 Saturday, Nov. 4 Arkansas L 39-36 OT Saturday, Nov. 11 at No. 15 LSU L 52-35 Saturday, Nov. 18 at No. 11 Missouri --- Saturday, Nov. 25 No. 4 Florida State --- Saturday, Dec. 2 SEC championship game (Atlanta) ---

Record: 5-5 (3-4 SEC)

Missouri 2023 football schedule

Date Opponent Result Thursday, Aug. 31 South Dakota W 35-10 Saturday, Sept. 9 Middle Tennessee W 23-19 Saturday, Sept. 16 No. 23 Kansas State W 30-27 Saturday, Sept. 23 Memphis, St. Louis W 34-27 Saturday, Sept. 30 at Vanderbilt W 38-21 Saturday, Oct. 7 No. 15 LSU L 49-39 Saturday, Oct. 14 at Kentucky W 38-21 Saturday, Oct. 21 South Carolina W 34-12 Saturday, Oct. 28 Off --- Saturday, Nov. 4 at No. 1 Georgia L 30-21 Saturday, Nov. 11 No. 21 Tennessee W 36-7 Saturday, Nov. 18 Florida --- Saturday, Nov. 25 at Arkansas --- Saturday, Dec. 2 SEC championship game (Atlanta) ---

Record: 8-2 (4-2 SEC)

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: How to watch Florida Gators football vs. Missouri Tigers