What channel is Florida football vs. McNeese St? Time, TV schedule for 2023 UF home opener

Florida football will look to extend its 33-game win streak in home openers when it hosts FCS opponent McNeese State on Saturday at The Swamp.

The Florida Gators are 22-1 against FCS opponents since 1981, with the lone loss coming in 2013 to Georgia Southern (26-20). Florida has outscored FCS teams 205-69 since 2019, while averaging 51.3 points per game.

UF (1-0) is coming off a 24-11 road loss at Utah that has raised some concerns. But Florida coach Billy Napier has vowed this week to fix issues on special teams and the offensive line that held the Gators back in week one. Florida starting quarterback Graham Mertz was sacked five times and the Gators were penalized 9 times for 46 yards against the Utes.

Not pointing fingers: Florida football QB Graham Mertz 'not pointing fingers' after mistake-filled loss at No. 14 Utah

Rough report card: Grading the Gators: Florida flunks its first football test

"We can't waste a minute blaming or complaining or sulking, thinking about the past," Napier said. "We have to learn. We have to change. We have to adapt. We have to grow."

What channel is Florida vs. McNeese State on Saturday?

TV Channel: ESPNU

Streaming: WatchESPN, YouTube TV

Beth Mowins and Kirk Morrison will call the game for ESPNU, with Stormy Buonantony as the sideline reporter.

How to listen to Florida vs. McNeese State on Saturday?

Radio: AM 850 in Gainesville and the Gator Sports Network from Learfield

Play-by-play: Sean Kelley

Analyst: Shane Matthews

Sideline Reporter: Tate Casey

Sirius XM: Channel 136 or 201

Radio Streaming: Audacy Network, www.audacy.com

Betting odds

There are no betting odds on the game because it's an FBS vs. and FCS opponent.

Florida schedule 2023

Date Opponent Thursday, Aug. 31 at No. 12 Utah, lost 24-11 Saturday, Sept. 9 vs. McNeese Saturday, Sept. 16 vs. No. 9 Tennessee* Saturday, Sept. 23 vs. Charlotte Saturday, Sept. 30 at Kentucky* Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Vanderbilt* Saturday, Oct. 14 at South Carolina* Saturday, Oct. 21 BYE Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. No. 1 Georgia (Jacksonville, Fla.)* Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. Arkansas* Saturday, Nov. 11 at No. 14 LSU* Saturday, Nov. 18 at Missouri* Saturday, Nov. 25 vs. No. 5 Florida State Saturday, Dec. 2 SEC championship game

McNeese State schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Tarleton State, lost 52-34 Saturday, Sept. 9 at Florida Saturday, Sept. 16 at Alcorn State Saturday, Sept. 23 at Eastern Illinois Saturday, Sept. 30 Nicholls State Saturday, Oct. 7 at Texas A&M Commerce Saturday, Oct. 14 Bye Saturday, Oct. 21 Incarnate Word Saturday, Oct. 28 Northwestern (La.) State Saturday, Nov. 4 at Southeastern (La.) Saturday, Nov. 11 Houston Christian Saturday, Nov. 18 at Lamar

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: How to watch Florida Gators football home opener vs. McNeese State