What channel is Florida football-Vanderbilt on? Time, TV schedule for Gators-Commodores

Florida football returns to The Swamp on Saturday to host Vanderbilt for its homecoming game.

The Florida Gators (4-2, 1-1 SEC) are coming off a 33-14 loss at Kentucky and in need of a win to remain in the SEC East division title hunt.

There's a revenge factor in the matchup as well, as Florida is looking to avenge a 31-24 loss to the Commodores, which was just UF's second loss in the last 32 meetings between the two schools.

Florida is 3-0 in The Swamp and 7-2 at home in two seasons under head coach Billy Napier.

The Gators are looking to solve their offensive woes, as UF enters the Vanderbilt matchup ranked last in the SEC in scoring offense (25.0). Florida has scored an average of just 18.0 points over its last two games. Vanderbilt (2-4, 0-2 SEC) has struggled taking care of the ball, ranking last in the SEC in turnovers with 12.

What channel is Florida football vs. Vanderbilt on today?

TV Channel: SEC Network

Stream: WatchESPN, YouTubeTV, FuboTV

Florida football will play at 4 p.m. against Vanderbilt. Dave Neal and Matt Stinchcomb will be in the booth with Tori Petty working the sidelines.

Florida football vs. Vanderbilt start time

Date: Saturday, Oct. 6

Time: 4 p.m. ET

Florida football vs. Vanderbilt betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Oct. 6

Spread: Florida (-18.5)

Over/under: 52 points

Moneyline: Florida -700, Vanderbilt +1100

Florida football schedule 2023

Date Opponent Thursday, Aug. 31 at No. 14 Utah - L Saturday, Sept. 9 vs. McNeese State - W Saturday, Sept. 16 vs. No. 11 Tennessee - W Saturday, Sept. 23 vs. Charotte -- W Saturday, Sept. 30 at Kentucky -- L Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Vanderbilt Saturday, Oct. 14 at South Carolina Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. No. 1 Georgia, Jacksonville Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. Arkansas Saturday, Nov. 11 at No. 23 LSU Saturday, Nov. 18 at No. 22 Missouri Saturday, Nov. 25 No. 5 Florida State

Vanderbilt football schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Aug, 26 vs. Hawaii - W Saturday, Sept. 2 Alabama A&M - W Saturday, Sept. 9 at Wake Forest - L Saturday, Sept. 16 at UNLV - L Saturday, Sept. 23 Kentucky - L Saturday, Sept. 30 Missouri - L Saturday, Oct. 7 at Florida Saturday, Oct. 14 No. 1 Georgia Saturday, Oct. 28 at No. 15 Ole Miss Saturday, Nov. 4 Auburn Saturday, Nov. 11 at South Carolina Saturday, Nov. 25 at No. 18 Tennessee

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: How to watch Florida Gators vs. Vanderbilt Commodores