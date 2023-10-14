What channel is Florida football-South Carolina on? Time, TV schedule for Gators-Gamecocks
The Florida Gators (4-2, 2-1 SEC) are back on the road to face South Carolina on Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium.
Florida football is seeking its first road win of the season after losses at Utah (24-11) and at Kentucky (33-14). UF is 1-7 away from The Swamp in 19 games under coach Billy Napier.
South Carolina (2-3, 1-2 SEC) is 2-0 at Williams-Brice this season with wins over Furman (47-21) and Mississippi State (37-30) and will look to continue its unbeaten string at home in its homecoming game.
Florida will look to exploit a South Carolina defense that ranks 14th in the SEC defending the pass (301.4 ypg allowed), 12th against the run (141.6 ypg allowed) and 13th overall (443.0 ypg).
On defense, Florida will look to contain South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler, who ranks fourth in the SEC in passing yards per game (282.2 ypg) and third in completion percentage (73.0). Rattler has thrown for 7 TDs to 3 interceptions on the season.
What channel is Florida football vs. South Carolina on today?
TV Channel: SEC Network
Stream: WatchESPN, YouTubeTV, FuboTV
Florida football will play at 3:30 p.m. at South Carolina. Taylor Zarzour and Matt Stinchcomb will be in the booth with Alyssa Lang working the sidelines.
Florida football vs. Vanderbilt start time
Date: Saturday, Oct. 14
Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
Florida football vs. South Carolina betting odds
Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Thursday, Oct. 12
Spread: South Carolina (-2.5)
Over/under: 49.5 points
Moneyline: Florida +110, South Carolina - 135
Florida football schedule 2023
Date
Opponent
Thursday, Aug. 31
at No. 14 Utah - L
Saturday, Sept. 9
vs. McNeese State - W
Saturday, Sept. 16
vs. No. 11 Tennessee - W
Saturday, Sept. 23
vs. Charotte -- W
Saturday, Sept. 30
at Kentucky -- L
Saturday, Oct. 7
vs. Vanderbilt - W
Saturday, Oct. 14
at South Carolina
Saturday, Oct. 28
vs. No. 1 Georgia, Jacksonville
Saturday, Nov. 4
vs. Arkansas
Saturday, Nov. 11
at No. 20 LSU
Saturday, Nov. 18
at No. 25 Missouri
Saturday, Nov. 25
No. 4 Florida State
South Carolina football schedule 2023
Date
Opponent
Saturday, Sept. 2
vs. No. 20 North Carolina, Charlotte L
Saturday, Sept. 9
vs. Furman- W
Saturday, Sept. 16
at No. 1 Georgia - L
Saturday, Sept. 23
Mississippi State - W
Saturday, Sept. 30
at No. 19 Tennessee - L
Saturday, Oct. 14
Florida
Saturday, Oct. 21
at No. 25 Missouri
Saturday, Oct. 28
at Texas A&M
Saturday, Nov. 4
Jacksonville State
Saturday, Nov. 11
Vanderbilt
Saturday, Nov. 18
No. 23 Kentucky
Saturday, Nov. 25
Clemson
