What channel is Florida basketball vs. Texas A&M on today. Time, TV for UF game

Florida basketball is coming off its best win of the season, knocking off No. 8 Kentucky at Rupp Arena 94-91 in an intense, overtime thriller.

The Florida Gators (15-6, 5-3 SEC) will look to pick up another big road win and extend their win streak overall to five games when they play Saturday at Texas A&M.

Second-year Florida basketball coach Todd Golden is mindful of guarding against complacency heading into another tough road environment. Florida is 2-3 in true road games this season.

"If we feel like we’ve arrived or we feel like we can just walk into A&M and, you know, play, it ain’t gonna happen," Golden said. "We’re going to get blasted. This is a really tough place to play, and, you know, this game will be just as challenging as our Kentucky game was."

Texas A&M (12-8, 3-4 SEC) has been led by preseason All-SEC guard Wade Taylor IV, who is averaging 20.0 points and 3.8 assists per game, The Aggies could be without another starter in the backcourt, guard Tyrece Radford, who was arrested on Friday on charges of evading in a vehicle.

The game pits the top two rebounding teams in the SEC. Texas A&M leads the conference in rebounding margin at plus-10.0 and Florida is not far behind at plus-9.6.

"Obviously they're a very physical team," Florida junior guard Walter Clayton Jr. said. "So just being tough with the ball, getting open, being physical when getting open. I think our physicality is definitely going to play a big part into it.”

Florida starting forward Tyrese Samuel has posted nine double-doubles on the season and is coming off a 22-point, 13-rebound, 4-block effort in the Kentucky win. He's the first player nationally since Tim Duncan to post 20 points, grab 10 rebounds and block 4 shots on the road against a Top 10 ranked opponent.

Florida basketball vs. Texas A&M start time

Florida and Texas A&M are slated to tip off at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday from Reed Arena in College Station, Texas.

Florida basketball vs. Texas A&M betting odds

Per Fan Duel as of Friday afternoon, Texas A&M is a 1.5-point favorite over Florida.

What channel is the Florida basketball vs. Texas A&M game on today

Florida and Texas A&M will air on ESPN and will stream on WatchESPN.com. Dave Neal will handle play-by-play duties with Jon Sundvold as the analyst.

How to listen to Florida basketball vs. Texas A&M game on radio

The Florida-A&M game will air on AM 850 and FM 98.1 in Gainesville and across the state on the Gator Radio Network. Sean Kelley will handle play-by-play duties, with former Gator great Lee Humphrey as the color analyst.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: How to watch Florida Gators basketball at Texas A&M Aggies