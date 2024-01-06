What channel is Florida basketball vs. No. 6 Kentucky on today? Time, TV for UF's game

Florida basketball will take its longest winning streak in two years into its showdown with No. 6 Kentucky on Saturday at the O'Connell Center.

The Florida Gators (10-3) have won six straight since losing Nov. 29 at Wake Forest in the ACC/SEC Challenge.

Florida also has played its best basketball at home this season, going 6-0 in the O'Dome with an average margin of victory of 27.7 points.

Kentucky (10-2) will play just its second true road game of the season. The first was a 95-76 win at Louisville.

"Kentucky is a top 10 team right now and they’ve played really well all year," Florida basketball coach Todd Golden said. "They’re a really exciting team and if we can take care of our home floor, protect it and get a win I think it will continue to pour into what we’re trying to do this year.”

Junior guard Walter Clayton Jr. (15.2 ppg) leads the Gators in scoring as one of four starters averaging double figures on the season. Junior guard Will Richard has been on a hot streak of late for UF, averaging 17.4 points and shooting 45.9 percent from 3-point range (17-for-37) over his last five games.

Florida basketball vs. Kentucky start time

Florida basketball and Kentucky are slated to tip off at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday from the O'Connell Center in Gainesville

Florida basketball vs. Kentucky betting odds

Betting odds: Per Draft Kings, Florida is a 1-point favorite over Kentucky as of late Friday afternoon. The over-under is set at 169.5.

What channel is Florida basketball vs, Kentucky on today?

Florida and Kentucky will air on ESPN and will stream on WatchESPN.com. Dan Shulman will handle play-by-play duties, with Jay Bilas as the analyst.

How to listen to Florida-Kentucky on radio

The Florida-Michigan game will air on AM 850 and FM 98.1 in Gainesville and across the state on the Gator Radio Network. Sean Kelley will handle play-by-play duties, with former Gator great Lee Humphrey as the color analyst.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: How to watch Florida Gators basketball vs. Kentucky Wildcats