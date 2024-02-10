What channel is Florida basketball vs. No. 11 Auburn on today? Time, TV for UF game

After a week-long layoff, Florida basketball faces an immediate challenge to start the second half of its SEC schedule on Saturday when it hosts No. 11 Auburn.

The Florida Gators (14-7, 5-4 SEC) are coming off a 67-66 loss at Texas A&M last Saturday that was decided on a short jumper in the lane by Aggies guard Tyrese Radford with 35 seconds remaining.

Florida basketball coach Todd Golden said the bye week came at a right time physically and mentally after a week that included an emotional high of upsetting Kentucky at Rupp Arena before falling to the Aggies.

"Early in the week, we were more getting our legs back under us, but we’ve gone pretty hard the last couple days," Golden said off the time off. "It has been pretty competitive, and we needed that, as opposed to going into that Auburn game not having gotten after it for about a week or so."

Auburn (19-4, 8-2 SEC) is tied for first in the conference and coming off a 99-81 home win over No. 16 Alabama. The Tigers have been led by 6-foot-10 starting center Johni Broome, a Tampa native who is making a big push for conference player of the year honors, Broome has been a force inside, averaging 16.0 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.4 blocks.

Per KenPom, Auburn ranks third in the country in adjusted offensive efficiency and 10th in adjusted defensive efficiency.

"They're playing like the best team in our league right now," Golden said. "And I don't want to say it's not close, but I think they've kind of separated themselves as the top team right now. Tennessee and Alabama knocking on the door right there."

Golden will face one of his mentors, Auburn coach Bruce Pearl, for the second time as a head coach. In the first head-to-head matchup last season, Florida took Auburn to the wire before falling 61-58 to the Tigers at Neville Arena.

"Working with him was my first time getting high-major experience, SEC experience and getting a good lay of the land and understanding how the conference works and just how competitive the league is," Golden said. "It’s a lot more competitive now than when we first got to Auburn, to be honest. That was about 10 years ago.

The game will pit two of the top scoring offenses in the SEC, as Florida ranks third in scoring offense (84.9 ppg), while Auburn ranks fourth (83.1 ppg).

Auburn has lost 14 straight games at the O'Connell Center, dating back to 1996. Florida is 9-1 at home this season and will look to protect its homecourt in front of a sellout crowd.

"The continued support is ... we're very grateful for it," Golden said. "I think it shows some real positives in terms of the direction of this program - that we have people that are continuing to come out and really enjoy watching our guys play."

Florida basketball vs. Auburn start time

Florida and Auburn are slated to tip off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday from the O'Connell Center (capacity 10,151). The game is sold out but there are limited obstructed view seats available for purchase an hour before tipoff.

Florida basketball vs. Auburn betting odds

Per Fan Duel as of Friday afternoon, Auburn is a 1.5-point favorite over Florida. The over/under is 160.5 points.

What channel is the Florida basketball vs. Auburn game on today

Florida and Auburn will air on the SEC Network and will stream on WatchESPN.com. Dave Neal will handle play-by-play duties, with former Gator great Patric Young as the analyst.

How to listen to Florida basketball vs. Auburn game on radio

The Florida-Auburn game will air on AM 850 and FM 98.1 in Gainesville and across the state on the Gator Radio Network. Sean Kelley will handle play-by-play duties, with former Gator great Lee Humphrey as the color analyst.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: How to watch Florida Gators basketball vs. Auburn Tigers