What channel is Florida basketball vs. Mississippi State on today? Time, TV for UF's game

Florida basketball will begin a critical two-game homestand Wednesday night when it hosts Mississippi State at the O'Connell Center.

The Florida Gators (12-6, 2-3 SEC), 7-1 at home this season, are coming off their first true road win of the season, winning 79-67 at Missouri.

"We controlled the game," Florida basketball coach Todd Golden. "Once we got a little bit of a lead in the second half, generally, on an opponent’s home floor they’re going to make some runs and you’re going to have to hang on to it a little bit. But our guys did a good job of finishing it from start to finish in the second half. I feel like that’s the kind of game we can build on, obviously, for these two home contests."

Mississippi State (13-5, 2-3 SEC) returns all five starters from a team that reached the NCAA Tournament, including preseason All-SEC forward Tolu Smith III, who is averaging 19.7 ppg and 7.7 rpg.

Freshman guard Josh Hubbard (14.2 ppg, 36.9 percent from 3-point range) also has provided a spark for the Bulldogs off the bench this season.

Four of UF's five starters average in double figures, led by Iona transfer guard Walter Clayton Jr., who is averaging 15.8 points per game.

After Mississippi State, UF will conclude its week-long homestand Saturday against Georgia (noon, ESPN2).

Florida basketball vs. Mississippi State start time

Florida basketball and Mississippi State are slated to tip off at 8:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday from the O'Connell Center in Gainesville.

Florida basketball vs. Mississippi State betting odds

Per FanDuel as of Tuesday night, Florida is a 3.5-point favorite over Mississippi State. The over/under is set at 155.5 points.

What channel is Florida basketball vs. Mississippi State on today?

Florida and Arkansas will air on the SEC Network and will stream on WatchESPN.com. Mike Morgan will handle play-by-play duties, with Mark Wise as the analyst.

How to listen to Florida basketball-Mississippi State on radio

The Florida-Arkansas game will air on AM 850 and FM 98.1 in Gainesville and across the state on the Gator Radio Network. Sean Kelley will handle play-by-play duties, with former Gator great Lee Humphrey as the color analyst.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: How to watch as Florida Gators basketball hosts MSU on Wednesday