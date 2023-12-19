What channel is Florida basketball vs Michigan on today? Time, TV for UF's game

Florida basketball will renew acquaintances with a recent NCAA Tournament nemesis when it faces Michigan on Tuesday at the Jumpman Invitational in Charlotte, N.C.

The Florida Gators (7-3) are 1-3 all-time against Michigan and 25-37 all-time against Big Ten teams.

In the last meeting between the two schools, Michigan (6-5) knocked Florida out of the 2019 NCAA Tournament, beating UF 64-49 in Des Moines, Iowa, in the second round. Michigan also knocked UF out of the 2013 NCAA Tournament, beating the Gators 79-59 in Elite Eight in Arlington, Texas.

Michigan coach Juwan Howard, in his fifth season, has led the Wolverines to an 83-53 record. As a player Howard starred as one of Michigan's Fab Five freshmen in the 1990s, leading the Wolverines to back-to-back Final Four appearances in 1992 and 1993 before going on to a 19-year NBA career.

Florida is 23-20 under second-year coach Todd Golden.

The Gators will look to continue their strong work on the boards in their matchup with the Wolverines. Florida has corralled 20 or more offensive rebounds in five of its first nine games and ranks fourth in the country in offensive rebounding percentage at .425.

Florida starting forward Tyrese Samuel (13.9 ppg. 8.4 rpg) has posted three double-doubles in nine games so far this season.

Florida basketball vs. Michigan start time

Florida Gators forward Tyrese Samuel (4) pressures Merrimack College Adam “Budd” Clark (0) during first half action of an NCAA basketball game as Florida Gators take on Merrimack College Warrors at Exactech Areana in Gainesville, FL on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun]

Florida basketball and Michigan are slated to tip off at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.

Florida basketball vs. Michigan betting odds

Betting odds: Per Sports Book Wire, Florida is a 1.5-point favorite against Michigan. The over-under is set at 160.5.

What channel is Florida vs. Michigan on today?

Florida and Michigan will air on ESPN will stream on WatchESPN.com. Dave O'Brien will handle play-by-play duties, with Debbie Antonelli as the analyst and Myron Medcalf working the sidelines.

How to listen to Florida-Michigan on radio

The Florida-Michigan game will air on AM 850 and FM 98.1 in Gainesville and across the state on the Gator Radio Network. Sean Kelley will handle play-by-play duties, with former Gator great Lee Humphrey as the color analyst.

