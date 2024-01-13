What channel is Florida basketball vs. Arkansas on today? Time, TV for UF's game

Florida basketball will look to snap a two-game losing streak on Saturday and pick up its first conference win when it hosts Arkansas at the O'Connell Center.

The Florida Gators (10-5, 0-2 SEC) are 14-3 all-time against Arkansas at home and 26-15 against the Razorbacks overall.

Junior guard Walter Clayton Jr., a transfer from Iona, is averaging a team-high 16.2 points per game and has averaged 23.0 points in his first two SEC contests.

Arkansas (9-6, 0-2) is just 3-3 over its last six games and is looking to bounce back from a 76-66 loss Wednesday at Georgia. Junior guard Tramon Mack leads the Razorbacks, averaging 17.0 points per game.

Florida basketball coach Todd Golden said stopping the Razorbacks in transition will be one of the keys of the game.

"They're a team that can get up and down pretty well," Golden said. "I think offensively, we have to stay away from what plagued us in the Ole Miss game. We have to be stronger with the ball and we can't have the amount of turnovers that we had."

Florida basketball vs. Arkansas start time

Florida basketball and Arkansas are slated to tip off at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday from the O'Connell Center in Gainesville.

Florida basketball vs. Arkansas betting odds

Per FanDuel as of Friday night, Florida is a 6.5-point favorite over Arkansas. The over-under is set at 163.5.

What channel is Florida basketball vs. Arkansas on today?

Florida and Arkansas will air on ESPN and will stream on WatchESPN.com. Tom Hart will handle play-by-play duties, with Jimmy Dykes as the analyst.

How to listen to Florida-Arkansas on radio

The Florida-Arkansas game will air on AM 850 and FM 98.1 in Gainesville and across the state on the Gator Radio Network. Sean Kelley will handle play-by-play duties, with former Gator great Lee Humphrey as the color analyst.

