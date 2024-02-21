What channel is Florida basketball vs. Alabama on today. Time, TV for UF's game

Florida basketball will face a monumental defensive challenge when its plays Wednesday at No. 13 Alabama.

The Florida Gators (18-7, 8-4 SEC) have won seven of their last eight to break into the AP Top 25 at No. 24. Florida is averaging 84.8 points per game but will face an Alabama team that leads both the SEC and country in scoring at 90.7 points per contest.

The Crimson Tide (18-7, 10-2 SEC) spread opposing defenses out with a four-guard starting lineup, led by senior guard Mark Sears, who is shooting 45.1 percent from 3-point range and leads the SEC in scoring at 20.6 points per game.

“They’re No. 1 offensively in the nation for a reason and a big part of that is because they’re super-talented on the offensive side of the ball," Florida basketball coach Todd Golden said. "It’s not just the 3-point shooting. Obviously, they’re efficient from 2, as well. And they play multiple guys who can dribble, pass and shoot it. It’s going to be a really, really tough cover, for sure."

Golden said he intends to stick with a conventional three-guard, two-forward starting lineup against the Crimson Tide. With 7-foot-1 center Micah Handlogten and 6-10 forward Tyrese Samuel up front, Florida ranks second nationally in offensive rebounding at 16.1 per game.

"We will be pretty consistent and try to take advantage of our size and physicality against them and live with it where it lands," Golden said. "Again, it's been good for us all year and we've tried to stay away from playing small. But if it calls for it, it does. I'm not saying we won't do it, but we'll see if we can take advantage of our size for sure inside."

Florida basketball vs. Alabama start time

Florida and Georgia are slated to tip off at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday from Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (capacity 15,383).

Florida basketball vs. Alabama betting odds

Per Draft Kings as of Tuesday afternoon, Alabama is an 8.5-point favorite over Florida. The over/under is 176.

What channel is the Florida basketball vs. Alabama game on today

Florida and Alabama will air on ESPN2 and stream on WatchESPN.com. Tom Hart will handle play-by-play duties, with Jimmy Dykes as the analyst.

How to listen to Florida basketball vs. Alabama game on radio

The Florida-Alabama game will air on AM 850 and FM 98.1 in Gainesville and across the state on the Gator Radio Network. Sean Kelley will handle play-by-play duties, with former Gator great Lee Humphrey as the color analyst.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: How to watch Florida Gators basketball vs, No. 13 Alabama