What channel is Florida basketball at Missouri on today? Time, TV for UF's game

Florida basketball will look to pick up its first road win of the season when it plays Saturday night at Missouri.

The Florida Gators (11-6, 1-3) have given up 80 or more points in all three of its true road games, posting an 0-3 record in opposing gyms.

UF is coming off an 85-66 loss at No. 7 Tennessee on Tuesday.

"We’ve got to do a better job in road games, hostile environments, whatever it is, being able to communicate and execute those things that are pretty basic," Florida basketball coach Todd Golden said. "So, you know we’ve addressed it really, really heavily this week, have spent the last couple of days leading up to this game working on things that I think will give us a better chance against Missouri, but it all starts with our effort on the defensive end, especially on the road, if we want to give ourselves a good chance to win.”

Missouri (8-9, 0-4 SEC) has lost four straight to start SEC play, including home losses to Georgia and South Carolina. The Tigers are led by guard Sean East II, who is averaging 16.5 points and 3.8 assists per game.

"They’re 0-4 but they’ve played Alabama awfully close until the end, they’ve played Kentucky awfully close on the road, lost some tough home games where they had leads late against Georgia and South Carolina," Golden said. "So, they are a team that can easily be 2-2 right now. So we go into an 0-4 environment but that’s not the attitude or mentality that our team has."

Florida is led by guard Walter Clayton Jr., who is averaging 15.9 points and 3.8 rebounds. Sophomore center Alex Szymczyk will return to action and will be available off the bench for the Gators after missing the first 17 games of the season recovering from a broken foot.

Florida basketball vs. Missouri start time

Florida basketball's game at Missouri will tip off at 8 p.m. ET from Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Mo.

Florida basketball vs. Missouri betting odds

Per Fan Duel as of Friday night, Florida is a 3.5-point favorite over Missouri. The over/under is 160.5.

What channel is Florida basketball vs. Missouri on today?

Florida and Missouri will air on ESPNU and will stream on WatchESPN.com. Kevin Fitzgerald will handle play-by-play duties, with Daymeon Fishback as the analyst.

How to listen to Florida-Missouri on radio

The Florida-Arkansas game will air on AM 850 and FM 98.1 in Gainesville and across the state on the Gator Radio Network. Sean Kelley will handle play-by-play duties, with former Gator great Lee Humphrey as the color analyst.

