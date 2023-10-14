What channel is Florida Atlantic football on today? Time, TV info for FAU vs USF

Florida Atlantic football will look to notch its second straight American Athletic Conference win when it plays in-state rival USF today.

FAU (2-3, 1-0 in AAC) opened its conference slate last week by beating Tulsa 20-17. Coach Tom Herman's team jumped to an early lead with two first-quarter rushing touchdowns by Larry McCammon and held off Tulsa's late charges. The Owls have the conference's rushing and receiving leaders in McCammon (91.8 yards per game) and LaJohntay Wester (99.8 ypg).

South Florida (3-3, 2-1) got blown out 56-35 last week at UAB. Quarterback Byrum Brown has been the Bulls' offense all year, and last week he threw for 260 yards and two touchdowns while running for 136 yards and two more scores.

The two teams have not faced off since 2013, when FAU won 28-10 for its only win in four meetings.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, TV and streaming info and more:

FAU vs. USF start time

Time: 3:30 p.m.

Date: Saturday, October 14

The Owls and Bulls will kick off at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, October 14 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

What channel is FAU football vs. USF on today?

FAU vs. USF can be seen on ESPN2. Beth Mowins has the play-the-play, while Kirk Morrison will serve as analyst and Stormy Buonantony will be the sideline reporter.

Streaming options include fuboTV, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

FAU schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 vs. Monmouth: W 42-20 Saturday, Sept. 9 vs. Ohio: L 17-10 Saturday, Sept. 16 at Clemson: L 48-14 Saturday, Sept. 23 at Illinois: L 23-17 Saturday, Sept. 30 BYE Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Tulsa*: W 20-17 Saturday, Oct. 14 at USF* Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. UTSA* Friday, Oct. 27 at Charlotte* Saturday, Nov. 4 at UAB* Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. East Carolina* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Tulane* Saturday, Nov. 25 at Rice* Saturday, Dec. 2 AAC Championship Game *AAC game

