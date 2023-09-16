What channel is Florida Atlantic football on? Time, TV info for Clemson vs. FAU game

The Florida Atlantic football team faces its toughest test of the 2023 season tonight when it travels to Death Valley to play Clemson.

FAU (1-1) is coming off a 17-10 home loss to Ohio. Quarterback Casey Thompson, who previously played at Texas and Nebraska, threw five touchdown passes in the season-opening win against Monmouth but threw for just 180 yards and two interceptions last week. The Owls' only touchdown came on a 72-yard interception return by Jarron Morris.

Coach Tom Herman, in his first year at FAU, has a tough task in planning for No. 22 Clemson, though this is a relatively down year for Dabo Swinney's team. The Tigers opened with a Labor Day loss against Duke before beating Charleston Southern 66-17. QB Cade Klubnik threw for 315 yards and four TDs in the game, though he also threw an interception that was returned for a touchdown.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, TV and streaming info and more:

FAU vs. Clemson start time

Time: 8 p.m.

Date: Saturday, September 16

The Owls and Tigers will kick off at 8 p.m. Saturday, September 16 at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina.

What channel is FAU football vs. Clemson today?

Florida Atlantic vs. Clemson will be on ACC Network. Wes Durham and Tim Hasselbeck will be in the booth while Taylor Tannebaum will be the sideline reporter.

Streaming options include ESPN+ and fuboTV, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Where can I find Florida Atlantic football vs. Clemson on radio?

FAU schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 vs. Monmouth: W 42-20 Saturday, Sept. 9 vs. Ohio: L 17-10 Saturday, Sept. 16 at Clemson Saturday, Sept. 23 at Illinois Saturday, Sept. 30 BYE Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Tulsa* Saturday, Oct. 14 at USF* Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. UTSA* Friday, Oct. 27 at Charlotte* Saturday, Nov. 4 at UAB* Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. East Carolina* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Tulane* Saturday, Nov. 25 at Rice* Saturday, Dec. 2 AAC Championship Game *AAC game

