What channel is the Fiesta Bowl between Oregon football and Liberty on? Time, TV schedule

Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) drops back to pass against the Washington Huskies in the first half at Allegiant Stadium Dec. 1 in Las Vegas.

The No. 8 Oregon football team will play No. 23 Liberty for the first time in program history for the 53rd Fiesta Bowl on New Year’s Day after the Ducks completed an 11-2 regular season.

The Ducks will be making their fourth all-time appearance in the Fiesta Bowl, and their second in four seasons. The Flames (13-0), meanwhile, earned their first New Year’s Six bowl berth in program history, and the first in Conference USA history.

Liberty is one of just a few undefeated teams in FBS, along with No. 1 Michigan, No. 2 Washington and No. 5 Florida State, and have the nation’s leading rushing offense with over 300 yards per contest.

Here's how to watch the Fiesta Bowl.

What channel is the Fiesta Bowl on?

TV channel: ESPN

Streaming: Fubo (free trial)

Radio: KUJZ-FM (95.3)

Who are the announcers for the Fiesta Bowl?

Play-by-play: Bob Wischusen

Analyst: Robert Griffin III

Sideline: Kris Budden

What time does the Fiesta Bowl start?

Date: Monday, Jan. 1, 2024

Start time: 10 a.m. PST

Alec Dietz covers University of Oregon football, volleyball, women’s basketball and baseball for The Register-Guard. You may reach him at adietz@registerguard.com and you can follow him on Twitter @AlecDietz.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: How to watch the Fiesta Bowl between Oregon football, Liberty