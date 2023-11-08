What channel is FAU basketball on today? Time, TV schedule for 2023 opener vs. Loyola

The Florida Atlantic men's basketball team had a historic run to the Final Four last season. What do the Owls have in store for an encore?

Coach Dusty May and FAU open the 2023-24 season tonight against another team with a history of March Madness upsets: Loyola (Chicago).

FAU opened the season ranked No. 9 in the country, the same number as their seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Owls went 35-4 last year, winning more games than any team in NCAA Division I. Led by guards Alijah Martin and Johnell Davis and anchored at center by 7-foot-1 Vladislav Goldin, FAU beat Memphis and No. 16-seed Fairleigh Dickinson to make the Sweet 16, then stunned No. 4 Tennessee and No. 3 Kansas State to make the program's first Final Four.

The Owls lost a thriller to San Diego State, but there's hope they could make it back for another shot. Most of last year's team, including all of their starting five, have returned to Boca Raton. FAU is also switching from Conference USA to the American Athletic Conference this season, where they will face Memphis at least two more times.

Loyola has history as a March Madness underdog as well, making it all the way to the Final Four as an 11-seed in 2018 and upset No. 1 Illinois as an 8-seed in 2021. Coach Drew Valentine took over for Porter Moser after that, and the Ramblers struggled to a 10-21 record last season, their first in the Atlantic 10 Conference.

FAU-Loyola is Game 1 of the Barstool Sports Invitational at WinTrust Arena, home of DePaul basketball and the WNBA's Chicago Sky. After the Owls and Ramblers play, Mississippi State will take on Arizona State.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, TV and streaming info and more:

What time is FAU basketball game today?

Date: Wednesday, November 8

Time: 7 p.m.

FAU vs. Loyola in the Barstool Sports Invitational is set to tip off at 7 p.m. Wednesday, November 8 from WinTrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

What channel is FAU basketball vs. Loyola on today?

TV: This game is not available to watch on traditional TV.

Streaming: Barstool Sports app, Sling TV ($20 for first month)

FAU-Loyola can be seen on the Barstool Sports app. Jake Marsh will handle the play-by-play with Dave Portnoy and "Big Cat" Dan Katz providing color commentary.

Sling TV customers also have access to the game.

FAU basketball schedule 2023

Date Opponent Wednesday, Nov. 8 vs. Loyola (Chicago)+ Tuesday, Nov. 14 vs. Eastern Michigan Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Bryant Thursday, Nov. 23 vs. Butler # Thursday, Nov. 30 vs. Liberty % Saturday, Dec. 2 vs. Charleston % Tuesday, Dec. 5 vs. Illinois ^ Wednesday, Dec. 13 vs. FIU Saturday, Dec. 16 vs. St. Bonaventure $ Saturday, Dec. 23 vs. Arizona (in Las Vegas) Saturday, Dec. 30 at FGCU Tuesday, Jan. 2 vs. East Carolina* Saturday, Jan. 6 at Charlotte* Thursday, Jan. 11 at Tulane* Sunday, Jan. 14 vs. UAB* Thursday, Jan. 18 vs. Wichita State* Sunday, Jan. 21 at UTSA* Wednesday, Jan. 24 at Rice* Sunday, Jan. 28 vs. North Texas* Saturday, Feb. 3 vs. Tulsa* Thursday, Feb. 8 at UAB* Sunday, Feb. 11 at Wichita State* Thursday, Feb. 15 vs. Temple* Sunday, Feb. 18 at USF* Thursday, Feb. 22 vs. SMU* Sunday, Feb. 25 at Memphis* Saturday, March 2 vs. Tulane* Wednesday, March 6 at North Texas* Saturday, March 9 vs. Memphis* March 13-17 AAC Tournament

