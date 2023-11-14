Advertisement

What channel is FAU basketball on today? Time, TV schedule for Eastern Michigan game

Dan Rorabaugh, USA TODAY NETWORK - Florida
The Florida Atlantic men's basketball team returns to Boca Raton to play Eastern Michigan. It's FAU's first game in front of its home fans since its incredible run to the Final Four.

FAU (1-0) opened the 2023-24 season ranked No. 9 in the nation. The Owls started the campaign with a 75-62 win over fellow Cinderella team Loyola (Chicago) in the Barstool Sports Invitational. Center Vladislav Goldin led the way with 19 points and 10 rebounds, adding five blocks and four steals on the defensive end.

FAU coach Dusty May saw most of his team from last year's amazing run return, including guard Johnell Davis and all five starters.

Eastern Michigan (1-1) started its season with a 94-55 loss at Butler on Nov. 6. The Eagles won their home opener 70-60 on Saturday against Georgia Southern. Junior guard Tyson Acuff was named to the preseason All-MAC second team, and coach Stan Heath's team was picked to finish 11th in the 12-team MAC.

How to watch: Here's how to stream FAU basketball vs. Eastern Michigan on ESPN+

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, TV and streaming info and more:

What time is FAU basketball game today?

  • Date: Tuesday, November 14

  • Time: 7 p.m.

FAU vs. Eastern Michigan is scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. Tuesday, November 14 from Abessinio Court at Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena in Boca Raton, Florida.

What channel is FAU basketball vs. Eastern Michigan on today?

  • TV: The game is not available on traditional TV.

  • Streaming: ESPN+ ($9.99 per month)

FAU-Eastern Michigan can only be seen via streaming on ESPN+.

FAU basketball schedule 2023

Date

Opponent

Wednesday, Nov. 8

vs. Loyola (Chicago)+: W 75-62

Tuesday, Nov. 14

vs. Eastern Michigan

Saturday, Nov. 18

vs. Bryant

Thursday, Nov. 23

vs. Butler #

Thursday, Nov. 30

vs. Liberty %

Saturday, Dec. 2

vs. Charleston %

Tuesday, Dec. 5

vs. Illinois ^

Wednesday, Dec. 13

vs. FIU

Saturday, Dec. 16

vs. St. Bonaventure $

Saturday, Dec. 23

vs. Arizona (in Las Vegas)

Saturday, Dec. 30

at FGCU

Tuesday, Jan. 2

vs. East Carolina*

Saturday, Jan. 6

at Charlotte*

Thursday, Jan. 11

at Tulane*

Sunday, Jan. 14

vs. UAB*

Thursday, Jan. 18

vs. Wichita State*

Sunday, Jan. 21

at UTSA*

Wednesday, Jan. 24

at Rice*

Sunday, Jan. 28

vs. North Texas*

Saturday, Feb. 3

vs. Tulsa*

Thursday, Feb. 8

at UAB*

Sunday, Feb. 11

at Wichita State*

Thursday, Feb. 15

vs. Temple*

Sunday, Feb. 18

at USF*

Thursday, Feb. 22

vs. SMU*

Sunday, Feb. 25

at Memphis*

Saturday, March 2

vs. Tulane*

Wednesday, March 6

at North Texas*

Saturday, March 9

vs. Memphis*

March 13-17

AAC Tournament

FAU basketball roster

Number

Player

Year

Position

0

Brenen Lorient

Sophomore

Forward

1

Johnell Davis

Junior

Guard

2

Nick Boyd

Sophomore (R)

Guard

3

Giancarlo Rosado

Junior

Forward

4

Bryan Greenlee

Senior

Guard

5

Isaiah Gaines

Junior

Foward

11

Jakel Powell

Freshman

Guard

12

Jalen Gaffney

Senior

Guard

13

Jack Johnson

Freshman (R)

Guard

15

Alijah Martin

Junior

Guard

21

Alejandro Ralat

Junior (R)

Guard

22

Devin Vanterpool

Freshman

Guard

23

Brandon Weatherspoon

Senior

Guard

25

Tre Carroll

Sophomore (R)

Forward

30

Leo Beath

Freshman (R)

Forward

50

Vladislav Goldin

Junior

Center

