What channel is FAU basketball on today? Time, TV schedule for Eastern Michigan game

The Florida Atlantic men's basketball team returns to Boca Raton to play Eastern Michigan. It's FAU's first game in front of its home fans since its incredible run to the Final Four.

FAU (1-0) opened the 2023-24 season ranked No. 9 in the nation. The Owls started the campaign with a 75-62 win over fellow Cinderella team Loyola (Chicago) in the Barstool Sports Invitational. Center Vladislav Goldin led the way with 19 points and 10 rebounds, adding five blocks and four steals on the defensive end.

FAU coach Dusty May saw most of his team from last year's amazing run return, including guard Johnell Davis and all five starters.

Eastern Michigan (1-1) started its season with a 94-55 loss at Butler on Nov. 6. The Eagles won their home opener 70-60 on Saturday against Georgia Southern. Junior guard Tyson Acuff was named to the preseason All-MAC second team, and coach Stan Heath's team was picked to finish 11th in the 12-team MAC.

How to watch: Here's how to stream FAU basketball vs. Eastern Michigan on ESPN+

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, TV and streaming info and more:

What time is FAU basketball game today?

Date: Tuesday, November 14

Time: 7 p.m.

FAU vs. Eastern Michigan is scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. Tuesday, November 14 from Abessinio Court at Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena in Boca Raton, Florida.

What channel is FAU basketball vs. Eastern Michigan on today?

TV: The game is not available on traditional TV.

Streaming: ESPN+ ($9.99 per month)

FAU-Eastern Michigan can only be seen via streaming on ESPN+.

FAU basketball schedule 2023

Date Opponent Wednesday, Nov. 8 vs. Loyola (Chicago)+: W 75-62 Tuesday, Nov. 14 vs. Eastern Michigan Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Bryant Thursday, Nov. 23 vs. Butler # Thursday, Nov. 30 vs. Liberty % Saturday, Dec. 2 vs. Charleston % Tuesday, Dec. 5 vs. Illinois ^ Wednesday, Dec. 13 vs. FIU Saturday, Dec. 16 vs. St. Bonaventure $ Saturday, Dec. 23 vs. Arizona (in Las Vegas) Saturday, Dec. 30 at FGCU Tuesday, Jan. 2 vs. East Carolina* Saturday, Jan. 6 at Charlotte* Thursday, Jan. 11 at Tulane* Sunday, Jan. 14 vs. UAB* Thursday, Jan. 18 vs. Wichita State* Sunday, Jan. 21 at UTSA* Wednesday, Jan. 24 at Rice* Sunday, Jan. 28 vs. North Texas* Saturday, Feb. 3 vs. Tulsa* Thursday, Feb. 8 at UAB* Sunday, Feb. 11 at Wichita State* Thursday, Feb. 15 vs. Temple* Sunday, Feb. 18 at USF* Thursday, Feb. 22 vs. SMU* Sunday, Feb. 25 at Memphis* Saturday, March 2 vs. Tulane* Wednesday, March 6 at North Texas* Saturday, March 9 vs. Memphis* March 13-17 AAC Tournament

FAU basketball roster

Number Player Year Position 0 Brenen Lorient Sophomore Forward 1 Johnell Davis Junior Guard 2 Nick Boyd Sophomore (R) Guard 3 Giancarlo Rosado Junior Forward 4 Bryan Greenlee Senior Guard 5 Isaiah Gaines Junior Foward 11 Jakel Powell Freshman Guard 12 Jalen Gaffney Senior Guard 13 Jack Johnson Freshman (R) Guard 15 Alijah Martin Junior Guard 21 Alejandro Ralat Junior (R) Guard 22 Devin Vanterpool Freshman Guard 23 Brandon Weatherspoon Senior Guard 25 Tre Carroll Sophomore (R) Forward 30 Leo Beath Freshman (R) Forward 50 Vladislav Goldin Junior Center

