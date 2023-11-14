What channel is FAU basketball on today? Time, TV schedule for Eastern Michigan game
The Florida Atlantic men's basketball team returns to Boca Raton to play Eastern Michigan. It's FAU's first game in front of its home fans since its incredible run to the Final Four.
FAU (1-0) opened the 2023-24 season ranked No. 9 in the nation. The Owls started the campaign with a 75-62 win over fellow Cinderella team Loyola (Chicago) in the Barstool Sports Invitational. Center Vladislav Goldin led the way with 19 points and 10 rebounds, adding five blocks and four steals on the defensive end.
FAU coach Dusty May saw most of his team from last year's amazing run return, including guard Johnell Davis and all five starters.
Eastern Michigan (1-1) started its season with a 94-55 loss at Butler on Nov. 6. The Eagles won their home opener 70-60 on Saturday against Georgia Southern. Junior guard Tyson Acuff was named to the preseason All-MAC second team, and coach Stan Heath's team was picked to finish 11th in the 12-team MAC.
Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, TV and streaming info and more:
What time is FAU basketball game today?
Date: Tuesday, November 14
Time: 7 p.m.
FAU vs. Eastern Michigan is scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. Tuesday, November 14 from Abessinio Court at Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena in Boca Raton, Florida.
What channel is FAU basketball vs. Eastern Michigan on today?
TV: The game is not available on traditional TV.
Streaming: ESPN+ ($9.99 per month)
FAU-Eastern Michigan can only be seen via streaming on ESPN+.
FAU basketball schedule 2023
Date
Opponent
Wednesday, Nov. 8
vs. Loyola (Chicago)+: W 75-62
Tuesday, Nov. 14
vs. Eastern Michigan
Saturday, Nov. 18
vs. Bryant
Thursday, Nov. 23
vs. Butler #
Thursday, Nov. 30
vs. Liberty %
Saturday, Dec. 2
vs. Charleston %
Tuesday, Dec. 5
vs. Illinois ^
Wednesday, Dec. 13
vs. FIU
Saturday, Dec. 16
vs. St. Bonaventure $
Saturday, Dec. 23
vs. Arizona (in Las Vegas)
Saturday, Dec. 30
at FGCU
Tuesday, Jan. 2
vs. East Carolina*
Saturday, Jan. 6
at Charlotte*
Thursday, Jan. 11
at Tulane*
Sunday, Jan. 14
vs. UAB*
Thursday, Jan. 18
vs. Wichita State*
Sunday, Jan. 21
at UTSA*
Wednesday, Jan. 24
at Rice*
Sunday, Jan. 28
vs. North Texas*
Saturday, Feb. 3
vs. Tulsa*
Thursday, Feb. 8
at UAB*
Sunday, Feb. 11
at Wichita State*
Thursday, Feb. 15
vs. Temple*
Sunday, Feb. 18
at USF*
Thursday, Feb. 22
vs. SMU*
Sunday, Feb. 25
at Memphis*
Saturday, March 2
vs. Tulane*
Wednesday, March 6
at North Texas*
Saturday, March 9
vs. Memphis*
March 13-17
AAC Tournament
FAU basketball roster
Number
Player
Year
Position
0
Brenen Lorient
Sophomore
Forward
1
Johnell Davis
Junior
Guard
2
Nick Boyd
Sophomore (R)
Guard
3
Giancarlo Rosado
Junior
Forward
4
Bryan Greenlee
Senior
Guard
5
Isaiah Gaines
Junior
Foward
11
Jakel Powell
Freshman
Guard
12
Jalen Gaffney
Senior
Guard
13
Jack Johnson
Freshman (R)
Guard
15
Alijah Martin
Junior
Guard
21
Alejandro Ralat
Junior (R)
Guard
22
Devin Vanterpool
Freshman
Guard
23
Brandon Weatherspoon
Senior
Guard
25
Tre Carroll
Sophomore (R)
Forward
30
Leo Beath
Freshman (R)
Forward
50
Vladislav Goldin
Junior
Center
