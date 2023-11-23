What channel is FAU basketball on today? Time, TV info vs Butler in ESPN Events Invitational
The Florida Atlantic men's basketball team will spend Thanksgiving at Disney World. Well, the Wide World of Sports Complex, to be precise, as coach Dusty May and the Owls will play in the eight-team ESPN Events Invitational through the weekend.
FAU (2-1) opens against Butler (3-1), which is coming off a 74-54 loss to Michigan State, in its tournament opener Thursday and will face either Penn State (4-0) or No. 13 Texas A&M (4-0) on Friday. The Owls will play in a third game on Sunday, and they're hoping that's the championship.
FAU, a surprise Final Four team last season, fell to No. 20 in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll after its first loss of the season, 61-52 at home to Bryant. Center Vladislav Goldin enters the tournament as FAU's leading scorer at 15 points per game, with guards Nick Boyd (10.7 ppg) and Johnell Davis (10 ppg) close behind.
The other teams in the ESPN Events Invitational field are Iowa State (4-0), VCU (3-1), Boise State (2-1) and Virginia Tech (3-1).
Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, TV and streaming info and more:
What time is the FAU basketball game?
Date: Thursday, November 23
Time: 2:30 p.m.
FAU vs. Butler is scheduled to tip off at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, November 23 from State Farm Field House at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Kissimmee, Florida.
The winner plays the winner of Penn State vs. Texas A&M at 11 a.m. Friday, November 24. The loser goes to the consolation bracket and plays at 1:30 p.m. Friday.
The tournament championship is at 1 p.m. Sunday, November 26.
What channel is FAU basketball on in the ESPN Invitational?
FAU vs. Butler on Thursday, Nov. 23
TV: ESPN2 (Channel 206 on DirecTV, Channel 143 on Dish)
Streaming: ESPN+ ($9.99 per month), fuboTV (7-day free trial), YouTube TV (2-week free trial), Hulu + Live TV (7-day free trial)
FAU-Butler will air on ESPN2. Dave O'Brien will be on the play-by-play with Cory Alexander as the analyst.
If the Owls win, their game Friday will also be on ESPN2. If they make the championship Sunday, they will play on ESPN (Channel 206 on DirecTV, Channel 140 on Dish).
If the Owls lose Thursday or Friday, FAU could play on either ESPN2, ESPNU (Channel 208 on DirecTV, Channel 141 on Dish) or on ESPN+. See the official bracket for details.
Streaming options for Thursday's game include fuboTV, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers. Some games can only be seen via streaming on ESPN+.
FAU basketball schedule 2023
Date
Opponent
Wednesday, Nov. 8
vs. Loyola (Chicago)+: W 75-62
Tuesday, Nov. 14
vs. Eastern Michigan: W 100-57
Saturday, Nov. 18
vs. Bryant: L 61-52
Thursday, Nov. 23
vs. Butler#
Thursday, Nov. 30
vs. Liberty%
Saturday, Dec. 2
vs. Charleston%
Tuesday, Dec. 5
vs. Illinois^
Wednesday, Dec. 13
vs. FIU
Saturday, Dec. 16
vs. St. Bonaventure$
Saturday, Dec. 23
vs. Arizona (in Las Vegas)
Saturday, Dec. 30
at FGCU
Tuesday, Jan. 2
vs. East Carolina*
Saturday, Jan. 6
at Charlotte*
Thursday, Jan. 11
at Tulane*
Sunday, Jan. 14
vs. UAB*
Thursday, Jan. 18
vs. Wichita State*
Sunday, Jan. 21
at UTSA*
Wednesday, Jan. 24
at Rice*
Sunday, Jan. 28
vs. North Texas*
Saturday, Feb. 3
vs. Tulsa*
Thursday, Feb. 8
at UAB*
Sunday, Feb. 11
at Wichita State*
Thursday, Feb. 15
vs. Temple*
Sunday, Feb. 18
at USF*
Thursday, Feb. 22
vs. SMU*
Sunday, Feb. 25
at Memphis*
Saturday, March 2
vs. Tulane*
Wednesday, March 6
at North Texas*
Saturday, March 9
vs. Memphis*
March 13-17
AAC Tournament
FAU basketball roster
Number
Player
Year
Position
0
Brenen Lorient
Sophomore
Forward
1
Johnell Davis
Junior
Guard
2
Nick Boyd
Sophomore (R)
Guard
3
Giancarlo Rosado
Junior
Forward
4
Bryan Greenlee
Senior
Guard
5
Isaiah Gaines
Junior
Foward
11
Jakel Powell
Freshman
Guard
12
Jalen Gaffney
Senior
Guard
13
Jack Johnson
Freshman (R)
Guard
15
Alijah Martin
Junior
Guard
21
Alejandro Ralat
Junior (R)
Guard
22
Devin Vanterpool
Freshman
Guard
23
Brandon Weatherspoon
Senior
Guard
25
Tre Carroll
Sophomore (R)
Forward
30
Leo Beath
Freshman (R)
Forward
50
Vladislav Goldin
Junior
Center
This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: FAU basketball: How to watch ESPN Events Invitational tournament