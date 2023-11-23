What channel is FAU basketball on today? Time, TV info vs Butler in ESPN Events Invitational

The Florida Atlantic men's basketball team will spend Thanksgiving at Disney World. Well, the Wide World of Sports Complex, to be precise, as coach Dusty May and the Owls will play in the eight-team ESPN Events Invitational through the weekend.

FAU (2-1) opens against Butler (3-1), which is coming off a 74-54 loss to Michigan State, in its tournament opener Thursday and will face either Penn State (4-0) or No. 13 Texas A&M (4-0) on Friday. The Owls will play in a third game on Sunday, and they're hoping that's the championship.

FAU, a surprise Final Four team last season, fell to No. 20 in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll after its first loss of the season, 61-52 at home to Bryant. Center Vladislav Goldin enters the tournament as FAU's leading scorer at 15 points per game, with guards Nick Boyd (10.7 ppg) and Johnell Davis (10 ppg) close behind.

The other teams in the ESPN Events Invitational field are Iowa State (4-0), VCU (3-1), Boise State (2-1) and Virginia Tech (3-1).

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, TV and streaming info and more:

What time is the FAU basketball game?

Date: Thursday, November 23

Time: 2:30 p.m.

FAU vs. Butler is scheduled to tip off at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, November 23 from State Farm Field House at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Kissimmee, Florida.

The winner plays the winner of Penn State vs. Texas A&M at 11 a.m. Friday, November 24. The loser goes to the consolation bracket and plays at 1:30 p.m. Friday.

The tournament championship is at 1 p.m. Sunday, November 26.

What channel is FAU basketball on in the ESPN Invitational?

FAU vs. Butler on Thursday, Nov. 23

FAU-Butler will air on ESPN2. Dave O'Brien will be on the play-by-play with Cory Alexander as the analyst.

If the Owls win, their game Friday will also be on ESPN2. If they make the championship Sunday, they will play on ESPN (Channel 206 on DirecTV, Channel 140 on Dish).

If the Owls lose Thursday or Friday, FAU could play on either ESPN2, ESPNU (Channel 208 on DirecTV, Channel 141 on Dish) or on ESPN+. See the official bracket for details.

Streaming options for Thursday's game include fuboTV, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers. Some games can only be seen via streaming on ESPN+.

FAU basketball schedule 2023

Date Opponent Wednesday, Nov. 8 vs. Loyola (Chicago)+: W 75-62 Tuesday, Nov. 14 vs. Eastern Michigan: W 100-57 Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Bryant: L 61-52 Thursday, Nov. 23 vs. Butler# Thursday, Nov. 30 vs. Liberty% Saturday, Dec. 2 vs. Charleston% Tuesday, Dec. 5 vs. Illinois^ Wednesday, Dec. 13 vs. FIU Saturday, Dec. 16 vs. St. Bonaventure$ Saturday, Dec. 23 vs. Arizona (in Las Vegas) Saturday, Dec. 30 at FGCU Tuesday, Jan. 2 vs. East Carolina* Saturday, Jan. 6 at Charlotte* Thursday, Jan. 11 at Tulane* Sunday, Jan. 14 vs. UAB* Thursday, Jan. 18 vs. Wichita State* Sunday, Jan. 21 at UTSA* Wednesday, Jan. 24 at Rice* Sunday, Jan. 28 vs. North Texas* Saturday, Feb. 3 vs. Tulsa* Thursday, Feb. 8 at UAB* Sunday, Feb. 11 at Wichita State* Thursday, Feb. 15 vs. Temple* Sunday, Feb. 18 at USF* Thursday, Feb. 22 vs. SMU* Sunday, Feb. 25 at Memphis* Saturday, March 2 vs. Tulane* Wednesday, March 6 at North Texas* Saturday, March 9 vs. Memphis* March 13-17 AAC Tournament

FAU basketball roster

Number Player Year Position 0 Brenen Lorient Sophomore Forward 1 Johnell Davis Junior Guard 2 Nick Boyd Sophomore (R) Guard 3 Giancarlo Rosado Junior Forward 4 Bryan Greenlee Senior Guard 5 Isaiah Gaines Junior Foward 11 Jakel Powell Freshman Guard 12 Jalen Gaffney Senior Guard 13 Jack Johnson Freshman (R) Guard 15 Alijah Martin Junior Guard 21 Alejandro Ralat Junior (R) Guard 22 Devin Vanterpool Freshman Guard 23 Brandon Weatherspoon Senior Guard 25 Tre Carroll Sophomore (R) Forward 30 Leo Beath Freshman (R) Forward 50 Vladislav Goldin Junior Center

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: FAU basketball: How to watch ESPN Events Invitational tournament