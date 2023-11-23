Advertisement

What channel is FAU basketball on today? Time, TV info vs Butler in ESPN Events Invitational

Dan Rorabaugh, USA TODAY NETWORK - Florida
·4 min read

The Florida Atlantic men's basketball team will spend Thanksgiving at Disney World. Well, the Wide World of Sports Complex, to be precise, as coach Dusty May and the Owls will play in the eight-team ESPN Events Invitational through the weekend.

FAU (2-1) opens against Butler (3-1), which is coming off a 74-54 loss to Michigan State, in its tournament opener Thursday and will face either Penn State (4-0) or No. 13 Texas A&M (4-0) on Friday. The Owls will play in a third game on Sunday, and they're hoping that's the championship.

FAU, a surprise Final Four team last season, fell to No. 20 in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll after its first loss of the season, 61-52 at home to Bryant. Center Vladislav Goldin enters the tournament as FAU's leading scorer at 15 points per game, with guards Nick Boyd (10.7 ppg) and Johnell Davis (10 ppg) close behind.

The other teams in the ESPN Events Invitational field are Iowa State (4-0), VCU (3-1), Boise State (2-1) and Virginia Tech (3-1).

Watch live: How to watch FAU basketball with fuboTV (free trial)

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, TV and streaming info and more:

What time is the FAU basketball game?

  • Date: Thursday, November 23

  • Time: 2:30 p.m.

FAU vs. Butler is scheduled to tip off at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, November 23 from State Farm Field House at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Kissimmee, Florida.

The winner plays the winner of Penn State vs. Texas A&M at 11 a.m. Friday, November 24. The loser goes to the consolation bracket and plays at 1:30 p.m. Friday.

The tournament championship is at 1 p.m. Sunday, November 26.

What channel is FAU basketball on in the ESPN Invitational?

FAU vs. Butler on Thursday, Nov. 23

FAU-Butler will air on ESPN2. Dave O'Brien will be on the play-by-play with Cory Alexander as the analyst.

If the Owls win, their game Friday will also be on ESPN2. If they make the championship Sunday, they will play on ESPN (Channel 206 on DirecTV, Channel 140 on Dish).

If the Owls lose Thursday or Friday, FAU could play on either ESPN2, ESPNU (Channel 208 on DirecTV, Channel 141 on Dish) or on ESPN+. See the official bracket for details.

Streaming options for Thursday's game include fuboTV, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers. Some games can only be seen via streaming on ESPN+.

FAU basketball schedule 2023

Date

Opponent

Wednesday, Nov. 8

vs. Loyola (Chicago)+: W 75-62

Tuesday, Nov. 14

vs. Eastern Michigan: W 100-57

Saturday, Nov. 18

vs. Bryant: L 61-52

Thursday, Nov. 23

vs. Butler#

Thursday, Nov. 30

vs. Liberty%

Saturday, Dec. 2

vs. Charleston%

Tuesday, Dec. 5

vs. Illinois^

Wednesday, Dec. 13

vs. FIU

Saturday, Dec. 16

vs. St. Bonaventure$

Saturday, Dec. 23

vs. Arizona (in Las Vegas)

Saturday, Dec. 30

at FGCU

Tuesday, Jan. 2

vs. East Carolina*

Saturday, Jan. 6

at Charlotte*

Thursday, Jan. 11

at Tulane*

Sunday, Jan. 14

vs. UAB*

Thursday, Jan. 18

vs. Wichita State*

Sunday, Jan. 21

at UTSA*

Wednesday, Jan. 24

at Rice*

Sunday, Jan. 28

vs. North Texas*

Saturday, Feb. 3

vs. Tulsa*

Thursday, Feb. 8

at UAB*

Sunday, Feb. 11

at Wichita State*

Thursday, Feb. 15

vs. Temple*

Sunday, Feb. 18

at USF*

Thursday, Feb. 22

vs. SMU*

Sunday, Feb. 25

at Memphis*

Saturday, March 2

vs. Tulane*

Wednesday, March 6

at North Texas*

Saturday, March 9

vs. Memphis*

March 13-17

AAC Tournament

FAU basketball roster

Number

Player

Year

Position

0

Brenen Lorient

Sophomore

Forward

1

Johnell Davis

Junior

Guard

2

Nick Boyd

Sophomore (R)

Guard

3

Giancarlo Rosado

Junior

Forward

4

Bryan Greenlee

Senior

Guard

5

Isaiah Gaines

Junior

Foward

11

Jakel Powell

Freshman

Guard

12

Jalen Gaffney

Senior

Guard

13

Jack Johnson

Freshman (R)

Guard

15

Alijah Martin

Junior

Guard

21

Alejandro Ralat

Junior (R)

Guard

22

Devin Vanterpool

Freshman

Guard

23

Brandon Weatherspoon

Senior

Guard

25

Tre Carroll

Sophomore (R)

Forward

30

Leo Beath

Freshman (R)

Forward

50

Vladislav Goldin

Junior

Center

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: FAU basketball: How to watch ESPN Events Invitational tournament