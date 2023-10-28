What channel is FAMU football vs Prairie View on today? Time, TV schedule for homecoming

It's time for the Florida A&M homecoming game. While that's been bad news elsewhere in the SWAC, the Rattlers are looking to give their fans something to cheer for and extend their winning streak against Prairie View A&M.

FAMU (6-1, 5-0) is up to No. 14 in the FCS Coaches Poll after its 31-21 win last week at Texas Southern. The Rattlers ran away in the second half with quarterback Jeremy Moussa throwing and running for touchdowns and a 49-yard TD run from Kelvin Dean. Willie Simmons' squad has not lost a homecoming game since 2017.

Prairie View (3-4, 3-1) lost 30-0 to Houston Christian before their bye last week. Ahmad Antoine, the No. 5 rusher in the SWAC, did not play, and the Panthers gained just 110 yards on offense. Quarterback Trazon Connley went 12 of 19 for 90 yards, threw an interception and was sacked four times.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, TV and streaming info and more:

What time is the FAMU homecoming game?

Date: Saturday, October 28

Time: 4 p.m.

The Rattlers vs. Panthers game kicks off at 4 p.m. Saturday, October 28 at Bragg Memorial Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida.

What channel is FAMU vs. Prairie View game today?

Florida A&M vs. Prairie View will air on ESPNU. Tiffany Greene will be the play-by-play announcer, and Jay Walker will serve as analyst.

Streaming options include fuboTV, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Where can I find FAMU football on radio?

Online radio: Rattlers+, Florida A&M Rattlers app (Apple, Android)

FAMU football schedule 2023

Date Opponent Sunday, Sept. 3 vs. Jackson State* (in Miami Gardens): W 28-10 Saturday, Sept. 9 at USF: L 38-24 Saturday, Sept. 16 vs. West Florida: W 31-10 Saturday, Sept. 23 vs. Alabama State*: W 23-10 Saturday, Sept. 30 at Mississippi Valley State*: W 31-7 Saturday, Oct. 7 at Southern*: W 26-19 Saturday, Oct. 14 BYE Saturday, Oct. 21 at Texas Southern*: W 31-21 Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. Prairie View A&M* Saturday, Nov. 4 at Alabama A&M* Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Lincoln (CA) Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Bethune-Cookman* (in Orlando) Saturday, Dec. 2 SWAC Championship Game * SWAC game

