What channel is FAMU football on today? Time, TV info for SWAC Championship Game

The Florida A&M football team has not hosted a postseason game since 1998. That changes today when FAMU welcomes Prairie View A&M into Bragg Memorial Stadium for the SWAC Championship Game.

The Rattlers (10-1, 8-0 in SWAC) are the No. 5 team in the FCS Coaches Poll. They're coming off a 24-7 win in the Florida Classic on Nov. 18 against in-state rival Bethune-Cookman. FAMU coach Willie Simmons is on a nine-game winning streak, largely thanks to quarterback Jeremy Moussa (2,416 yards and 18 touchdowns against eight interceptions) and the No. 1 defense in the country led by linebacker Isaiah Major (94 tackles, one INT and one fumble recovery).

The Panthers (6-5, 6-2) have won three straight games since losing 45-7 at FAMU on Oct. 28. Senior quarterback Trazon Connley threw for 1,972 yards this season with nine touchdowns and nine picks. Prairie View is coached by Bubba McDowell.

The winner advances to the Celebration Bowl to play Howard for the HBCU national championship on Dec. 16 in Atlanta.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, TV and streaming info and more:

What time is the FAMU football game today?

Date: Saturday, December 2

Time: 4 p.m.

The Rattlers and Panthers kick off the SWAC Championship Game at 4 p.m. Saturday, December 2 from Ken Riley Field at Bragg Memorial Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida.

What channel is FAMU vs. Prairie View on today?

Florida A&M vs. Prairie View A&M will air on ESPN2. Tiffany Greene will be the play-by-play announcer with Jay Walker working as analyst and Lericia Harris reporting from the sideline.

Streaming options include fuboTV.

Where can I find FAMU football on radio?

FAMU football schedule 2023

Date Opponent Sunday, Sept. 3 vs. Jackson State* (in Miami Gardens): W 28-10 Saturday, Sept. 9 at USF: L 38-24 Saturday, Sept. 16 vs. West Florida: W 31-10 Saturday, Sept. 23 vs. Alabama State*: W 23-10 Saturday, Sept. 30 at Mississippi Valley State*: W 31-7 Saturday, Oct. 7 at Southern*: W 26-19 Saturday, Oct. 14 BYE Saturday, Oct. 21 at Texas Southern*: W 31-21 Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. Prairie View A&M*: W 45-7 Saturday, Nov. 4 at Alabama A&M*: W 42-28 Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Lincoln (CA): W 28-0 Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Bethune-Cookman* (in Orlando): W 24-7 Saturday, Dec. 2 SWAC Championship Game

