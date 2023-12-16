What channel is FAMU football on today? Time, TV for Celebration Bowl vs. Howard

The Florida A&M football team plays its biggest game in a long time today when it takes on Howard for the HBCU national championship.

FAMU and Howard are both playing in their first Celebration Bowl today in Atlanta. The Rattlers won their first SWAC championship after leaving the MEAC in 2021, while the Bison won their second straight MEAC title. Vice president and Howard alumna Kamala Harris will be in attendance.

No. 5 FAMU (11-1, 8-0) is on a 10-game winning streak after its 35-14 win over Prairie View A&M on Dec. 2 in the SWAC Championship Game. Quarterback Jeremy Moussa led the SWAC with 2,604 passing yards and 19 touchdowns. Led by All-America linebacker Isaiah Major, the Rattlers' Dark Cloud Defense is second in FCS in yards allowed (267) and points allowed (14.25).

Howard (6-5, 4-1) won the MEAC championship with a 14-7 win over Morgan State on Nov. 18. Their overall record may not be impressive, but they claimed the crown because of a 50-20 beatdown of No. 13 North Carolina Central the week before. The Bison offense is led by quarterback Quinton Williams (2,158 yards and 16 TDs), receiver Kasey Hawthorne (504 yards, five TDs) and running back Eden James, son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Edgerrin James.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, TV and streaming info and more:

What time is the FAMU football game today?

Date: Saturday, December 16

Time: Noon

The Celebration Bowl between the Rattlers and Bison is scheduled to start at noon Saturday, December 16 from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

What channel is FAMU vs. Howard on today?

Florida A&M vs. Howard can be seen on ABC. Tiffany Greene will do the play-by-play with Jay Walker as analyst and Quint Kessenich as sideline reporter.

Streaming options include fuboTV, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Where can I find FAMU football on radio?

FAMU football schedule 2023

Date Opponent Sunday, Sept. 3 vs. Jackson State* (in Miami Gardens): W 28-10 Saturday, Sept. 9 at USF: L 38-24 Saturday, Sept. 16 vs. West Florida: W 31-10 Saturday, Sept. 23 vs. Alabama State*: W 23-10 Saturday, Sept. 30 at Mississippi Valley State*: W 31-7 Saturday, Oct. 7 at Southern*: W 26-19 Saturday, Oct. 14 BYE Saturday, Oct. 21 at Texas Southern*: W 31-21 Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. Prairie View A&M*: W 45-7 Saturday, Nov. 4 at Alabama A&M*: W 42-28 Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Lincoln (CA): W 28-0 Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Bethune-Cookman* (in Orlando): W 24-7 Saturday, Dec. 2 vs. Prairie View A&M^: W 35-14 Saturday, Dec. 16 vs. Howard+ (in Atlanta)

