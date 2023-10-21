What channel is FAMU football on? Time, TV schedule for Florida A&M vs Texas Southern

It's been a long time since the Florida A&M football team has played in Texas. But tonight, the Rattlers face Texas Southern in their return to the Lone Star State for the first time since winning the 1978 NCAA Division I-AA national championship.

FAMU (5-1, 4-0 in SWAC) is coming off a bye week feeling good. Coach Willie Simmons' Rattlers have won four games in a row, most recently a 26-19 victory at Southern. Quarterback Jeremy Moussa has thrown for 1,569 yards (19th in the FCS) and 12 touchdowns (tied for 15th) against five interceptions. Meanwhile, the FAMU defense is once again among the best in the country, as the unit led by Isaiah Major, Anthony Dunn Jr. and Gentle Hunt has allowed just 15.67 points per game (fifth-best).

The Tigers (2-4, 1-2) are on a two-game winning streak after beating Bethune-Cookman 34-31 last week. LaDarius Owens led the way with 163 rushing yards and three TDs, and Jacob Williams returned a fumble 95 yards for a score. Quarterback Jace Wilson went 15 of 29 for 189 yards.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, TV and streaming info and more:

What time is FAMU football vs. Texas Southern?

Date: Saturday, October 21

Time: 8 p.m.

The Rattlers vs. Tigers game begins at 8 p.m. Saturday, October 21 at Shell Energy Stadium in Houston, Texas.

What channel is FAMU vs. Texas Southern game today?

TV: The game is not available on TV.

Streaming: ESPN+ ($9.99 per month)

Florida A&M vs. Texas Southern can only be watched via streaming on ESPN+.

Where can I find FAMU football on radio?

Online radio: Rattlers+, Florida A&M Rattlers app (Apple, Android)

FAMU football schedule 2023

Date Opponent Sunday, Sept. 3 vs. Jackson State* (in Miami Gardens): W 28-10 Saturday, Sept. 9 at USF: L 38-24 Saturday, Sept. 16 vs. West Florida: W 31-10 Saturday, Sept. 23 vs. Alabama State*: W 23-10 Saturday, Sept. 30 at Mississippi Valley State*: W 31-7 Saturday, Oct. 7 at Southern*: W 26-19 Saturday, Oct. 14 BYE Saturday, Oct. 21 at Texas Southern* Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. Prairie View A&M* Saturday, Nov. 4 at Alabama A&M* Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Lincoln (CA) Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Bethune-Cookman* (in Orlando) Saturday, Dec. 2 SWAC Championship Game * SWAC game

