What channel is FAMU football on? Time, TV info for Jackson State game

It's time for another season of Florida A&M football!

FAMU starts the 2023 season in a familiar place: playing Jackson State in the Orange Blossom Classic. This time, though, the Rattlers won't be going up against head coach Deion Sanders, who left the Tigers to take the job at Colorado. The change is welcome for coach Willie Simmons and company, as JSU won last year's OBC 59-3 with Sanders at the helm.

Is this the change that puts FAMU back in the win column in this rivalry? The Rattlers have finished second in the SWAC East to Jackson State the past two seasons, and they haven't beaten the Tigers since 2003. Jeremy Moussa will return as starting quarterback for FAMU, while Virginia Tech transfer Jason Brown will lead JSU. Brown threw for 356 yards and three touchdowns in a 37-7 win over South Carolina State last week.

Where will FAMU football play Jackson State?

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

When will FAMU football play JSU?

3 p.m. Sunday, September 3

How can I watch FAMU vs. Jackson State on TV?

ESPN (Channel 206 on DirecTV, Channel 140 on Dish Network). If you are a Spectrum customer, you may be blacked out.

Where can I watch FAMU vs. JSU on streaming?

ESPN+ ($9.99 per month), WatchESPN (cable subscription needed) and the ESPN app, YouTube TV (2-week free trial), Hulu + Live TV (7-day free trial), fuboTV (7-day free trial).

How can I listen to FAMU football vs. JSU on radio?

Radio: WANM 90.5 FM

Online radio: Rattler Sports Network

FAMU football schedule 2023

Date Opponent Sunday, Sept. 3 vs. Jackson State* (in Miami Gardens) Saturday, Sept. 9 at USF Saturday, Sept. 16 vs. West Florida Saturday, Sept. 23 vs. Alabama State* Saturday, Sept. 30 at Mississippi Valley State* Saturday, Oct. 7 at Southern* Saturday, Oct. 14 BYE Saturday, Oct. 21 at Texas Southern* Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. Prairie View A&M* Saturday, Nov. 4 at Alabama A&M* Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Lincoln (CA) Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Bethune-Cookman* (in Orlando) Saturday, Dec. 2 SWAC Championship Game * SWAC game

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Jackson State vs. FAMU football: How to watch on TV, streaming