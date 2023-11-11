What channel is the FAMU football game on today? Time, TV schedule for Florida A&M-Lincoln

The Florida A&M football team enters Senior Day with a quarterback situation: Will starter Jeremy Moussa play through an injury, or will redshirt sophomore Junior Muratovic go under center?

The No. 9 Rattlers face Division II Lincoln University from California today. FAMU (8-1, 7-0 in SWAC) has punched its ticket to the SWAC Championship Game and is on a seven-game win streak, beating Alabama A&M 42-28 last week.

FAMU coach Willie Simmons said Moussa, who leads the SWAC in passing yards and touchdowns, took "a shot" last week and is doubtful for today's game. Backup QB Muratovic has played in seven games over the 2021 and 2023 seasons at FAMU, going 24 of 40 for 229 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions.

Lincoln is 0-11 this season, playing all of its games on the road. Coached by Desmond Gumbs, the Oaklanders are coming off a 35-6 loss at Southern Utah. They have scored 20 points this season just once, in a 41-20 loss to Cal Poly on Sept. 16.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, TV and streaming info and more:

What time is the FAMU football game today?

Date: Saturday, November 11

Time: 6 p.m.

The Rattlers vs. Oaklanders game begins at 6 p.m. Saturday, November 11 at Ken Riley Field at Bragg Memorial Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida.

What channel is FAMU vs. Lincoln (California) on today?

TV: This game is not available to watch on traditional TV.

Streaming: Rattlers+

Florida A&M vs. Lincoln (California) can only be seen via streaming on Rattlers+.

Where can I find FAMU football on radio?

FAMU football schedule 2023

Date Opponent Sunday, Sept. 3 vs. Jackson State* (in Miami Gardens): W 28-10 Saturday, Sept. 9 at USF: L 38-24 Saturday, Sept. 16 vs. West Florida: W 31-10 Saturday, Sept. 23 vs. Alabama State*: W 23-10 Saturday, Sept. 30 at Mississippi Valley State*: W 31-7 Saturday, Oct. 7 at Southern*: W 26-19 Saturday, Oct. 14 BYE Saturday, Oct. 21 at Texas Southern*: W 31-21 Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. Prairie View A&M*: W 45-7 Saturday, Nov. 4 at Alabama A&M*: W 42-28 Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Lincoln (CA) Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Bethune-Cookman* (in Orlando) Saturday, Dec. 2 SWAC Championship Game

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: FAMU football vs Lincoln CA: How to watch Florida A&M on streaming