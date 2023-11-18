What channel is FAMU-BCU football on today? Time, TV schedule for Florida Classic

The Florida A&M football team closes out its 2023 regular season today with the annual Florida Classic against cross-state rival Bethune-Cookman.

No. 7 FAMU is 9-1 (7-0 in SWAC) and on an eight-game winning streak after beating Division II Lincoln (CA) 28-0 last week. Quarterback Jeremy Moussa is among the FCS leaders in passing yards (2,266) and touchdowns (18), while Isaiah Major and the FAMU defense is tied for second in the nation allowing just 15 points per game. This is the Rattlers' last game before they host the SWAC Championship Game on Dec. 2.

B-CU (3-7, 2-5) is on a two-game winning streak after beating Alabama A&M 31-14. Quarterback Walter Simmons III ran for 165 yards and three touchdowns, while Jimmie Robinson III and Mar'Kai Shaw also had 100-yard rushing days.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, TV and streaming info and more:

What time is the FAMU football game today?

Date: Saturday, November 18

Time: 3:30 p.m.

The Rattlers vs. Wildcats game kicks off at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, November 18 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

What channel is FAMU vs. BCU on today?

Florida A&M vs. Bethune-Cookman will air on ESPNU. Tiffany Greene will be the play-by-play announcer with Jay Walker working as analyst.

Streaming options include fuboTV, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Where can I find FAMU football on radio?

FAMU football schedule 2023

Date Opponent Sunday, Sept. 3 vs. Jackson State* (in Miami Gardens): W 28-10 Saturday, Sept. 9 at USF: L 38-24 Saturday, Sept. 16 vs. West Florida: W 31-10 Saturday, Sept. 23 vs. Alabama State*: W 23-10 Saturday, Sept. 30 at Mississippi Valley State*: W 31-7 Saturday, Oct. 7 at Southern*: W 26-19 Saturday, Oct. 14 BYE Saturday, Oct. 21 at Texas Southern*: W 31-21 Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. Prairie View A&M*: W 45-7 Saturday, Nov. 4 at Alabama A&M*: W 42-28 Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Lincoln (CA): W 28-0 Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Bethune-Cookman* (in Orlando) Saturday, Dec. 2 SWAC Championship Game

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: FAMU football vs Bethune-Cookman: How to watch on TV, streaming