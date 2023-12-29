What channel is Evansville men's basketball vs. Cincinnati on today? Here's how to watch

EVANSVILLE — The University of Evansville men’s basketball team concludes its non-conference schedule with a second road game against Big 12 competition. The Purple Aces head to Fifth Third Arena to face Cincinnati, which has gotten off to a better-than-expected start to the season.

The Aces (10-2, 1-1 Missouri Valley Conference) and Bearcats (10-2) last met in 2021’s season opener, Cincinnati coach Wes Miller’s debut, with a 65-43 Bearcats win. Miller has since gotten UC into KenPom’s top 50 and has the ‘Cats looking ready for the transition from the American Athletic Conference to the Big 12.

UE lost 96-55 at BYU in their last Big 12 road trip but responded with three consecutive wins against Bellarmine, Tennessee-Martin and Tennessee Tech. The Bearcats provide a significantly tougher task than those three but have given the Aces momentum going into Friday’s 6 p.m. CST tipoff.

Cincinnati and UE are both looking for their second win against KenPom top 150 programs. The Aces beat Northern Iowa while the Bearcats have a win over Georgia Tech. UC’s losses came against Xavier and Dayton while UE’s came to BYU and Missouri State.

The Aces will receive $78,000 for playing Friday’s game, and KenPom is giving them a 10% chance of winning. UE is, on paper, the most improved team in the country this season. The Aces have doubled their win total from last season and have jumped a national-best 173 spots from their opening KenPom rating of 332 to 173.

Cincinnati finished last season 23-13 and made the NIT quarterfinal. This year, the Bearcats are a well-balanced team led by upperclassmen Viktor Lakhin, Day Day Thomas and CJ Frederick.

Evansville’s Antonio Thomas (2) takes a three-point shot as the University of Evansville Purple Aces play the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at Ford Center in Evansville, Ind., Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023. Evansville won, 82-51.

When is Evansville vs. Cincinnati?

Time: Friday, 6 p.m. CST

Location: Fifth Third Arena, Cincinnati, Ohio

How to watch Evansville vs. Cincinnati

Channel: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Streaming: ESPN app

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: What channel is Evansville men's basketball vs. Cincinnati on tonight?