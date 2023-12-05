What channel is Evansville basketball vs. BYU on? Here's how to watch

EVANSVILLE — The University of Evansville men’s basketball team is enjoying its best start to a season since 1964.

The Purple Aces (7-1, 1-1 Missouri Valley Conference) have seen plaudits come in nationally and are ranked No. 92 in the NCAA NET’s initial release, up from being No. 352 at the end of last season.

Next, UE faces its most difficult on-paper opponent on Tuesday as the Aces travel to Provo, Utah, to face BYU (7-0, 0-0 Big 12) at 8 p.m. CST. The Cougars, like UE, have exceeded early expectations. BYU is No. 2 in the NET, No. 8 in KenPom and No. 13 in the USA Today Coaches Poll.

Both the Aces and Cougars were picked to finish second to the bottom in their respective conferences in the preseason polls: UE was projected 11th in the MVC, BYU 13th in the Big 12. Early signs point to both being better than those lowly predictions.

Last game: 'He's built for it': Antonio Thomas leads UE men's basketball to thrilling OT win over UNI

The Cougars boast early wins over three NCAA tournament qualifiers from last season: national runner-up San Diego State (74-65), Arizona State (77-49) and North Carolina State (95-86). The Aces are coming off an overtime win over Northern Iowa.

UE’s trip to Provo is the first of a two-game road swing. The Aces travel to face Bellarmine on Dec. 16 before returning home to face Tennessee-Martin.

Coach Mark Pope is in his fifth year at BYU and has a 94-41 record since he made the short move from Utah Valley. Jaxson Robinson, Spencer Johnson, Trevin Knell, Noah Waterman and Fousseyni Traore — who is day-to-day with a hamstring injury and missed the game against Fresno State — all average 10 or more points.

Both the Aces and Cougars regularly run nine- or 10-man rotations. KenPom gives UE a 2% chance of beating BYU.

Evansville’s Kenny Strawbridge Jr. (20) takes a shot as the University of Evansville Purple Aces play the University of Northern Iowa Panthers at Ford Center in Evansville, Ind., Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023.

What channel is Evansville vs. BYU on?

Channel: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Streaming: ESPN App

