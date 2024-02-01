What channel is the East-West Shrine Bowl? Time, TV, rosters for college football all-star game

As the 2023 NFL season comes to a close, the ramp up toward the 2024 NFL Draft begins for both front office executives and draft prospects.

First up in that process is the 99th installment of the East-West Shrine Bowl, the annual college football all-star game that features more than 120 of the nation’s top players from throughout the college football ranks. For some players, this is their first opportunity to showcase their talents and make a strong first impression in front of all 32 NFL teams ahead of May’s draft.

For others, it's a chance to continue to improve their draft stock.

WATCH: 2024 East-West Shrine Game live with Fubo (free trial)

Rosters for the East-West Shrine Bowl feature mostly seniors, as juniors were made eligible for this year’s all-star game. The NFL changed this for three of the college football all-star games this season: the East-West Shrine Bowl, Senior Bowl and HBCU Legacy Bowl.

The list of players to have played the East-West Shrine Bowl and gone onto having successful NFL careers is extensive, and includes the likes of Tom Brady, Walter Payton, John Elway, Jimmy Garoppolo, Brock Purdy and Isiah Pacheco, among others.

Here’s what you need to know about the 2024 East-West Shrine Bowl, including time, TV and streaming info:

What channel is the 2024 East-West Shrine Bowl on?

TV Network: NFL Network

Streaming: NFL app, NFL+, Fubo (free trial)

The 2024 East-West Shrine Bowl will air on the NFL Network. Streaming options include the NFL app, NFL+ and Fubo, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers. Rhett Lewis (play-by-play), former NFL kick returner Bucky Brooks (analyst) and Jane Slater (sideline reporter) will call the game.

East-West Shrine Bowl start time

Date: Thursday, Feb. 1

Time: 7 p.m. CT

Location: Ford Center (Frisco, Texas)

The 2024 East-West Shrine Bowl will kick off at 7 p.m. CT on Thursday, Feb. 1. It will take place at the Ford Center, the Dallas Cowboys’ practice facility in Frisco, Texas.

REQUIRED READING: Tennessee attorney general sues NCAA over ‘NIL-recruiting ban’ as UT fights back

2024 East-West Shrine Bowl rosters

Chicago Bears special teams coordinator Richard Hightower and New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka will serve as the East and West head coaches respectively.

Team East Offense

QB Devin Leary (Kentucky)

QB Jack Plummer (Louisville)

QB Austin Reed (Western Kentucky)

RB Deshaun Fenwick (Oregon State)

RB Isaac Guerendo (Louisville)

RB Jaden Shirden (Monmouth)

RB Tyrone Tracy (Purdue)

WR Anthony Gould (Oregon State)

WR Casey Washington (Illinois)

WR Drake Stoops (Oklahoma)

WR Cornelius Johnson (Michigan)

WR Tejhaun Palmer (University of Alabama Birmingham)

WR David White (Western Carolina)

WR Isaiah Williams (Illinois)

TE McCallan Castles (Tennessee)

TE Dallin Holker (Colorado State)

TE Mason Pline (Furman)

TE Tip Reiman (Illinois)

OT Gottlieb Ayedze (Maryland)

OT Julian Pearl (Illinois)

OT Walter Rouse (Oklahoma)

OT Caedan Wallace (Penn State)

OG Gunner Britton (Auburn)

OG Elijah Klein (UTEP)

OG Karsen Barnhart (Michigan)

OG X’Zauvea Gadlin (Liberty)

OG Trente Jones (Michigan)

OG Kaitori Leveston (Kansas State)

OG Christian Mahogany (Boston College)

OC Hunter Nourzad (Penn State)

OC Kyle Hergel (Boston College)

OC Jalen Sundell (North Dakota State)

Team East Defense/Special Teams

IDL Evan Anderson (Florida Atlantic)

IDL Khristian Boyd (Northern Iowa)

IDL Jowon Briggs (Cincinnati)

IDL Jamree Kromah (James Madison)

IDL Zion Logue (Georgia)

IDL Fabien Lovett (Florida State)

EDGE Khalid Duke (Kansas State)

EDGE Eyabi Okie-Anoma (Charlotte)

EDGE Richard Jibunor (Troy)

EDGE Mo Kamara (Colorado State)

EDGE Xavier Thomas (Clemson)

EDGE David Ugwoegbu (Houston)

LB Aaron Casey (Indiana)

LB Trezman Marshall (Alabama)

LB Easton Gibbs (Wyoming)

LB Kalen DeLoach (Florida State)

LB Jackson Mitchell (UConn)

LB Maema Njongmeta (Wisconsin)

CB Chigozie Anusiem (Colorado State)

CB Renado Green (Florida State)

CB Jarrian Jones (Florida State)

CB Deantre Prince (Ole Miss)

CB Tarheeb Still (Maryland)

CB Ro Torrence (Arizona State)

CB Mike Victory (Alabama State)

CB Josh Wallace (Michigan)

SAF Jaijahn Anthony (Ole Miss)

SAF Isaiah Johnson (Syracuse)

SAF Omar Brown (Nebraska)

SAFJaylon Carlies (Missouri)

SAF Marcellas Dial (South Carolina)

SAF Kenny Loan (Kansas)

SAF Trey Taylor (Air Force)

K Harrison Mevis (Missouri)

P Matt Hayball (Vanderbilt)

LS Steele Judy (Citadel)

LS Joe Shimko (NC State)

Team West Offense

QB Taulia Tagovailoa (Maryland)

QB John Rhys Plumlee (UCF)

QB Kedon Slovis (BYU)

Jason Bean (Kansas)

RB Jonath Brooks (Texas)

RB Frank Gore Jr. (Southern Miss)

RB Jabari Small (Tennessee)

RB Carson Steele (UCLA)

RB Blake Watson (Memphis)

WR Bub Means (Pittsburgh)

WR Malik Washington (Virgina)

WR Tahj Washington (USC)

WR Jadon Janke (South Dakota State)

WR Josh Cephus (UTSA)

WR Lideatrick Griffin (Mississippi State)

WR Jalen Coker (Holy Cross)

TE Isaac Rex (BYU)

TE Zach Heins (South Dakota State)

TE Mason Fairchild (Kansas)

OT Andrew Coker (TCU)

OT Tylan Grable (UCF)

OT Garret Greenfield (South Dakota State)

OT Josiah Ezirim (Eastern Kentucky)

OT Anim Dankwah (Howard)

OG Mason McCormick (South Dakota State)

OG CJ Hanson (Holy Cross)

OG Donovan Jennings (South Florida)

OG Willis Patrick (TCU)

OG Doug Nester (West Virginia)

OC Dylan McMahon (NC State)

OC Matt Lee (Miami)

Team West Defense/Special Teams

IDL Jordan Miller (SMU)

IDL Myles Murphy (North Carolina)

IDL Justin Rogers (Auburn)

IDL Logan Lee (Iowa)

IDL Nathan Rickering (Mississippi State)

IDL Tuli Letuligasenoa (Washington)

EDGE Trajan Jeffcoat (Arkansas)

EDGE Sundiata Anderson (Grambling State)

EDGE Solomon Byrd (USC)

EDGE Grayson Murphy (UCLA)

EDGE Gabriel Murphy (UCLA)

LB Dallas Gant (Toledo)

LB Curtis Jacobs (Penn State)

LB Jason Johnson (UCF)

LB Steele Chambers (Ohio State)

LB Darius Muasau (UCLA)

LB Levelle Bailey (Fresno State)

CB Dwight McGlothern (Arkansas)

CB Beanie Bishop (West Virgina)

CB MJ Devonshire (Pittsburgh)

CB Daequan Hardy (Penn State)

CB Ja'Quan Sheppard (Maryland)

CB Myles Harden (South Dakota)

CB Jarius Monroe (Tulane)

CB AJ Woods (Pittsburgh)

CB Qwan'tez Stiggers (Toronto Argonauts

SAF Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (Texas Tech)

SAF Ryan Watts (Texas)

SAF Jaylen Key (Alabama)

SAF Tyler Owens (Texas Tech)

SAF Mark Perry (TCU)

K Cam Little (Arkansas)

P Ryan Rehkow (BYU)

LS Marco Ortiz (Nebraska)

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: East-West Shrine Bowl channel, time, TV schedule, rosters, streaming info