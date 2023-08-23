What channel is Eagles vs. Colts game on? This QB is expected to play; is it Jalen Hurts?

PHILADELPHIA − The Eagles and Indianapolis Colts have different objectives for the preseason finale.

The Eagles, while not officially saying so, will most likely rest all of their starters, like they have in the first two preseason games. A major reason is making sure that quarterback Jalen Hurts, wide receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, and several others are healthy for the season opener at New England on Sept. 10.

But the Eagles also have another motive: evaluating the players who will ultimately make the 53-man roster. There are still several spots up for grabs as the NFL's cutdown day approaches on Aug. 29, when teams have to reduce their rosters from 90 to 53.

Colts coach Shane Steichen, meanwhile, announced that many of the starters, including quarterback Anthony Richardson, will start the game Thursday.

But one player who won't suit up is running back Jonathan Taylor, the NFL's rushing leader in 2021. He's unhappy about his contract, and the Colts still have him on the physically unable to perform list. Taylor, the South Jersey native, was recently permitted by the team to seek a trade.

The game switches to Amazon Prime, with the Thursday Night Football crew of Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit and Kaylee Hartung calling the action.

This will be a vastly different Colts team from the one the Eagles rallied to beat 17-16 last November 20 in Indianapolis.

Steichen, the former Eagles offensive coordinator, is the head coach. The quarterback is a rookie in Richardson, picked No. 4 overall in the draft. The backup is former Eagles backup QB Gardner Minshew. And the Colts' expectations are rather low coming off a 4-12-1 season in 2022.

The Eagles and Colts have met 21 previous times in the preseason with the Eagles holding an 11-10 edge. They last met in the preseason in Aug. 2016, a 33-23 Eagles win in Indianapolis.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) scrambles with the ball Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, during a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

What time is the Eagles vs. Colts preseason game?

Date: Thursday, Aug. 24

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Channel: Amazon Prime

Radio: 94WIP

Location: Lincoln Financial Field

Who is announcing the Eagles vs. Colts game?

TV: Al Michaels, play-by-play; Kirk Herbstreit, analyst; Kaylee Hartung, sideline

Radio: Merrill Reese, play-by-play; Mike Quick, analyst; Howard Eskin, sideline

Eagles Spanish Radio (Tico Sports): Rickie Ricardo, play-by-play; Oscar Budejen, analyst; Bill Kulik, commentator

