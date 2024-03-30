What channel is Duke vs UConn women's basketball on today? Time, TV schedule in March Madness

In a Sweet 16 rematch six years in the making, the Duke Blue Devils women's basketball team continues its March Madness run against the Connecticut Huskies on Saturday in the Portland 3 Regional of the 2024 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament.

The No. 7 Blue Devils (22-11) will face the No. 3 Huskies (31-5) at 8 p.m. ET from the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. ESPN will broadcast the game live. UConn last defeated Syracuse 72-64 in the second round of the 2024 Women's NCAA Basketball Tournament.

Duke junior Reigan Richardson showed why she's the team's top player, exploding in the Blue Devils' win over Ohio State on Sunday as she matched her career high of 28 points while grabbing seven rebounds. Reigan, along with Ashlon Jackson (13 points) and Taina Mair (11), helped Duke erase a 16-point first-quarter deficit before cruising to a 75-63 win.

UConn defeated Duke 78-50 in the teams' last meeting in 2022. The last time Duke played UConn in March Madness was in the Sweet 16 of the 2018 NCAA Tournament, where the Huskies, who hold a 13-3 all-time series advantage, defeated the Blue Devils 72-59.

What channel is Duke basketball vs. UConn today?

TV channel: ESPN

Stream: NCAA March Madness Live app, FUBO (free trial)

Duke will tip off vs. UConn on ESPN. Streaming options include the NCAA March Madness Live app and Fubo, which offers a free trial. Announcers for the game are Beth Mowins, Debbie Antonelli and Angel Gray.

Duke basketball vs. UConn start time

Date: Saturday, March 30

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Duke and UConn will play at 8 p.m. ET at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon.

Duke basketball vs. UConn betting odds in March Madness

Spread : UConn -8.5

Over/Under: 126.5

Moneyline: UConn -375, Duke +290

UConn is a 8.5 point favorite entering Saturday's matchup, per BetMGM.

Duke women's basketball schedule 2023-24

Below is the last five games of UNC women's basketball's 2023-24 basketball season. For the full schedule, click here.

March 3 Vs. UNC L, 63, 59 March 7 Vs. Georgia Tech W, 70-58 March 8 Vs. NC State L, 54-51 March 22 Vs. Richmond W, 72-61 (NCAA Tournament) March 24 vs. Ohio State W, 75-63 (NCAA Tournament) March 30 Duke vs. UConn (NCAA Tournament Sweet 16)

UConn basketball schedule 2023-24

Below is the last five games of Michigan State women's basketball's 2023-24 basketball season. For the full schedule, click here.

March 2 Vs. Providence W, 65-42 March 9 Vs. Providence W, 86-53 March 11 Vs. Georgetown W, 78-42 March 23 Vs. Jackson State W, 86-64 March 25 Vs. Syracuse W, 72, 64 March 30 UConn vs. Duke (NCAA Tournament)

