What channel is Duke vs Richmond on today? Time, TV channel for women's March Madness game

Duke women's basketball begins its chase for its first national championship on Friday.

The Blue Devils (20-11, 11-7 in ACC play) are back in March Madness for the second straight year and will open up the tournament against 10 seed Richmond (29-5, 16-2 Atlantic 10) on Friday, March 22 in Columbus, Ohio.

Duke, despite its second-round exit in the ACC Tournament on March 8, held onto a 7 seed in the 68-team field thanks to a resume that included ranked wins against then-No. 14 Virginia Tech, then-No. 23 Florida State, then-No. 17 Syracuse and then-No. 6 NC State. The Blue Devils posted the top-ranked defense in the ACC in 2023-24 in scoring (57.5 PPG) and ranked fifth nationally in blocks per game at 5.8..

As for the Spiders, they enter March Madness as one of the hottest teams in the country, earning wins in each of their last five games, including the Atlantic 10 championship game against Rhode Island. Richmond is led in scoring and rebounding by sophomore forward Maggie Doogan, who is averaging 15.4 and 5.7 per game respectively.

It is the first time Richmond is in the NCAA Women's Tournament since 2005. The Spiders are looking to not only upset the Blue Devils, but also win their first NCAA Tournament game in program history: Richmond is 0-3 in its three previous trips to the big dance.

Here's what you need to know to watch Duke vs. Richmond in the first round of the NCAA Women's Tournament on Friday:

What channel is Duke vs. Richmond today?

TV channel: ESPNews

Stream: ESPN app | March Madness Live app | Fubo (free trial)

The Blue Devils and Spiders will square off against each other in the first round of the NCAA Women's Tournament on ESPNews. You can also stream the game on the March Madness Live app, ESPN app or Fubo , which offers a free trial to select users.

Matt Schumacker (play-by-play) and Meghan McKeown (analyst) will have the call on ESPNews.

Duke vs. Richmond start time

Date: Friday, March 22

Time: Approximately 2:30 p.m. ET

Duke and Richmond will tip off at 2:30 p.m. ET on Friday, March 22 in the first round of the NCAA Women's Tournament from Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio. The Blue Devils and Spiders will take the court following the conclusion of Ohio State vs. Maine in the 2-vs.-15 game, which is scheduled for noon ET.

Duke women's vs. Richmond betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Tuesday, March 19

Spread: Duke (-11.5)

Over/under: 125.5

Moneyline: Duke -650 | Richmond +550

Duke women's basketball schedule 2023-24

Below are the last five games of Duke's 2023-24 basketball schedule. Find the Blue Devils' full 2023-24 schedule here.

Date Opponent Sunday, February 25 Duke 69, NC State 58 Thursday, February 29 Duke 73, Virginia 54 Sunday, March 3 North Carolina 63, Duke 59 Thursday, March 7 Duke 70, Georgia Tech 58 (ACC Tournament) Friday, March 8 NC State 54, Duke 51 (ACC Tournament) Friday, March 22 Duke vs. Richmond (NCAA Tournament)

Richmond women's basketball schedule 2023-24

Below are the last five games of Richmond's 2023-24 basketball schedule. Find the Spiders' full 2023-24 schedule here.

Date Opponent Wednesday, February 28 Richmond 90, Dusquesne 74 Saturday, March 2 Richmond 61, St. Bonaventure 46 Friday, March 9 Richmond 70, Loyola Chicago 54 (Atlantic 10 Tournament) Saturday, March 9 Richmond 80, Duquesne 66 (Atlantic 10 Tournament) Sunday, March 10 Richmond 65, Rhode Island 51 (Atlantic 10 Tournament) Friday, March 22 Duke vs. Richmond (NCAA Tournament)

